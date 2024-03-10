Resurgent Hawks put the blowtorch to Melbourne ahead of series decider

All the pressure is on them.
That's the succinct summation of Hawks game-two hero Will Hickey ahead of Wednesday's semi-final series' decider against United in Melbourne.
It will continue what's been an enthralling battle thus far that's seen United snatch a stunning comeback win in overtime in the series opener in Melbourne, only for the Hawks to turn the tables and do the same - also in overtime - in Wollongong on Sunday.
It makes the showdown in the southern capital a win-or-go-home prospect for both teams, but the hosts will no doubt start pronounced favourites having not lost consecutive games all season.
While the late fade-out in game one was a millstone around the Hawks neck coming into Sunday's clash, a return to Melbourne in pure elimination stakes shapes as a free swing - certainly as far as Hickey sees it.
"We'll just keep this ball rolling, momentum is in our favour right now," Hickey said.
"We haven't got anything to lose, the pressure's on them. They finished at the top of the ladder, they don't want to lose to us.
"I feel like if we go in like we've been doing all season, worry about us, worry about what we do, the pressure's on them."
While imports Gary Clark and Justin Robinson, and skippers Sam Froling and Tyler Harvey have all stepped up as expected at different stages, Hickey's proven the surprise packet in moving to the starting unit and coming up with game-winning plays, including the offensive rebound and put-back that sent Sunday's game into overtime.
It's continued a burgeoning love affair with the Hawks faithful, with Hickey saying the fans have pushed him on his rise.
"Honestly, I don't believe I can put it in the words," Hickey said.
"I speak to it with my family and some of my close friends, it's a surreal experience. It's not something that just anybody can go do and I've got to remind myself how grateful I am for that.
"The experience, the atmosphere, what the Illawarra brings is next to nothing. It's going to sound boring but I'm just keeping it [on an] even keel.
"That's the thing that's getting me through this because, when the times were bad, I had to do my best to keep with it, so when the times are good, you've got to just ride it out.
"I'm enjoying it so much, just the boys, the culture we've created the team, all the way up to the owner and the staff in the office. I just love this club and what they bring. It's a really fun environment to be in."
It's no coincidence that Hickey finding career-best form has coincided with Justin Tatum's ascension to the head coaching role, with the now long-term boss saying he recognised the Redfern-raised livewire's qualities from day one.
"What I see in 'Davo' is what I saw when I [first] arrived in Australia and watched our first practice - a true competitor, somebody who never wants to lose, works after practice, works before practice, and was waiting for a shot," Tatum said.
"I felt Davo's time was coming, just maybe not then. As he got seasoned and kept practicing and kept working and being consistent, his time was going to come and now it's here.
"It's tough to be as talented as he is and have to wait your turn. I think the patience that he has had for us all season, it came out [on Sunday] and he showed what he can really do.
"I'm really proud for him right now because we wouldn't be sitting here right now if it wasn't for him. As the season kept going, he's been consistent in who he's been, stayed true to the game, stayed patient and stayed professional.
"I can speak all day about the patience and the resilience and the toughness that he has."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.