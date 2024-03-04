Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Hawks
Photos

Iceman Robinson spurs Hawks to epic finals win over Breakers in Wollongong

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 4 2024 - 11:30pm, first published 9:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Sylvia Liber

Illawarra has booked a semi-final series showdown with Melbourne United after star guard Justin Robinson put the Hawks faithful on his back down the stretch of an 88-85 win over the Breakers in Wollongong on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
Webster faces big ban, 'please explain' for Clarkson
Emotions were running high during the St Kilda-North Melbourne pre-season clash at RSEA Park. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Oliver Caffrey and Shayne Hope
More from sports
Michael Molo predicts a top-eight finish for St George Illawarra Dragons
Michael Molo and his St George Illawarra team-mates training in Wollongong on Monday ahead of their season opener away to the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday night. Picture by Robert Peet
The Dragons kick-off season against the Titans on Saturday night
Agron Latifi
No comments
All the photos from the Shellharbour Sharks shootout won by Windsor Wolves
All the photos from the Shellharbour Sharks shootout won by Windsor Wolves
Six teams featured in the tournament at Ron Costello Oval
Agron Latifi
No comments
It's a family effort that makes Warilla-Barrack Point star Maddix Burke tick
Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC star Maddix Burke has been in great form of late with thanks to the support of his dad Troy, mum Sharna, and younger sister Fleur. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Warilla High School student is tearing it up at present.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.