Fire seriously damages truck at Jamberoo

The cab of a large tipper truck has been destroyed after it caught alight at Jamberoo early Friday afternoon. The driver escaped the truck without injury and called 000 shortly after 12.30pm. Five NSW Rural Fire Service and one Fire and Rescue NSW trucks attended the scene on Jerrara Road and quickly extinguished the fire. Read more: Wollongong woman dies with COVID as hospitalisations hit 100 Matt Reeves, from the NSW RFS, said it was believed an electrical fault might have been behind the fire. The truck was not carrying a load at the time of the blaze.

