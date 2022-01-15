news, latest-news,

Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail are likely in the Illawarra and the Shoalhaven on Saturday evening, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a severe thunderstorm warning for the region. The warning area extends along the coast from Sydney to Jervis Bay, taking in Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Nowra. The BOM says the storms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

