Unlicensed, drug-affected teen caught riding moped around Shell Cove

An unlicensed teen accused of riding a moped scooter while drug-affected and holding his mobile phone has been caught out by police.
Officers spotted the 19-year-old holding his mobile phone as he allegedly rode with a pillion passenger on board in Shell Cove at 11.55am on April 26.
"Police stopped the moped and found that the rider only held a NSW class C learner licence," NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
"Checks conducted on the moped revealed that the registration of the moped expired on April 26, 2023."
The rider tested positive to drugs in a roadside test and was arrested. A secondary drug test at Lake Illawarra Police Station was also positive.
The teen copped a fine of $644 for being an unlicenced rider, and a $387 fine and 10 demerit points for using a mobile phone.
The moped's registration plate was confiscated and returned to the RMS.
NSW Police continue their annual Operation Anzac Day blitz, with double demerits in place for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences. The operation runs until 11.59pm on Sunday, April 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.