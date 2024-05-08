Muscle man for Wollongong escort threatened client for cancellation fee

A Canberra man who was the muscle for a Wollongong prostitute who operated an escort service from a CBD apartment block has been refused bail after he allegedly robbed a man in a dispute over non-payment for the woman's services.
Brad Takkenberg, 27, appeared in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, May 8 where he made a bid for release.
Takkenberg is charged with robbery in company, demand property in company with intent to steal and take or detain a person in company with intent to obtain advantage, after police arrested him and the woman who was working as a prostitute on March 14, 2024.
That day, a Sydney man who studies at the University of Wollongong sent a text to an escort service operating in Wollongong, according to documents tendered in court.
The man was told to meet at an apartment in a high rise unit block in Crown Street and arrived there at 12.13pm and dialled the unit via the intercom.
"We'll come down and get you," he was told, before the woman Tiarney Sturgeon met the man wearing pink Playboy-branded boxer shorts.
After being quoted $450-$600 for a service, the man declined and attempted to leave, before Sturgeon allegedly blocked the door and said he had to pay something.
Takkenberg then allegedly emerged from another room in the apartment and demanded the man transfer him $300, before grabbing his phone and order the man give him the passcode.
Takkenberg allegedly then contacted a friend of the man and told the friend to transfer money via PayID.
Police allege that Takkenberg then pushed the man by the head into another room where he went through the man's belongings.
By 12.30pm the friend transferred $150, before Takkenberg and Sturgeon then told him to leave, allegedly keeping his mobile phone.
At a store downstairs the man sought police assistance, while using his phone Takkenberg and Sturgeon allegedly transferred $1000 into another account.
Police arrived soon after and saw Takkenberg and Sturgeon walking away, with the man able to identify both.
Takkenberg and Sturgeon were both arrested. During a later interview with police, Takkenberg allegedly said, "I just needed more money".
Defence lawyer Laura Fennell said the circumstances of the case were "somewhat unusual" and that the dispute evolved out of what was essentially a "cancellation" fee that Sturgeon and Takkenberg demanded the man pay when he did not want to go ahead with the service.
"The complainant turns up, says he doesn't want to go ahead with it and my instructions are that a cancellation fee has to be paid."
Magistrate Claire Girotto questioned this arrangement however, given the amount allegedly deducted was well above the initial quote.
"The cost itself is $500, $1000 if you don't?"
The court heard Takkenberg had a serious record of violence in the ACT, including other detention charges and had previously served jail sentences for violence.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed bail, citing the chance that Takkenberg would flee to the ACT, the need to protect witnesses and the risk of further offences.
"In our society we don't get the money that is owed by threatening people, there are procedures for this and Takkenberg has decided to get what he wants, when he wants."
Ms Girotto denied bail, with Takkenberg to return to court in July.
