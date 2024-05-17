Police investigate after man in van approaches girl in Calderwood

Police have confirmed they are investigating a report that a man in a van with blacked-out windows approached a young girl while she walked home from school in Calderwood.
About 4pm on Wednesday, May 8 the 12-year-old was walking along Excelsior Drive when a man driving a white van pulled up and offered her a lift home.
The girl refused and ran home. The incident was later reported to police, who began an investigation.
Officers want to talk to the man as part of their investigation.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance with brown eyes, and wearing a long-sleeved black shirt, a grey beanie, and a blue/white face mask.
He reportedly spoke in a "normal" voice with an Australian accent, and drove a white van with blacked-out windows and wood over the rear window.
Police urge anyone with information or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident, to come forward and contact Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.