Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigate after man in van approaches girl in Calderwood

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 17 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW police officer. File picture by Marina Neil
A NSW police officer. File picture by Marina Neil

Police have confirmed they are investigating a report that a man in a van with blacked-out windows approached a young girl while she walked home from school in Calderwood.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.