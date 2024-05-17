Illawarra Mercury
Kembla Grange Bunnings worker bitten by woman after asking for receipt

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 17 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 5:07pm
Arsha Safatli, who bit a Bunnings worker on the arm last August. Pictures from file, Facebook
A brazen thief bit a Bunnings worker on the arm and left her bleeding after she got busted fleeing the shop with tools stuffed in the back of her pram.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

