Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong woman wins bigger victim payment after terrifying attack in own home

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 17 2024 - 3:21pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lady Justice. File picture
Lady Justice. File picture

A Wollongong woman who was attacked by a food delivery driver in her home has had her victim support payment boosted on appeal, with a tribunal finding she was the victim of an attempted sexual assault that caused "debilitating" harm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.