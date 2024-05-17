Port Kembla business owner accused of sexually touching daughter

A Port Kembla business owner has been ordered to live at his workplace following disturbing allegations he repeatedly snuck into his daughter's room to sexually touch her.
The man, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, sought bail on Thursday at Wollongong Local Court on two counts of intentionally sexually touching a child between 10 and 16.
Tendered court documents state the Illawarra child abuse squad began an investigation after the man's 12-year-old daughter became visibly upset at school on Wednesday and made disclosures to her older sister.
"Dad's been touching me ... it's happened a few times," she allegedly said.
The girl provided an interview where she said her father had sexually touched her in the early hours of the morning while the rest of her family was asleep.
On the first occasion, it's alleged she was asleep when her father got into her bed and lay down beside her, using his hands to touch her breast over the top of her clothing.
Police claim she woke up, pushed him away and he got up and left the room.
The most recent occasion allegedly occurred in the last fortnight. The man allegedly got into his daughter's bed about 2am and lay by her side, pressing his body into hers.
It's alleged he touched her breasts then moved his hands to touch the outside of her vagina, before she tried to push him off, however he continued. The child moved away and the accused man got up and left.
The girl told investigators she was touched weekly in the same manner for the last year.
The accused man attended the child's school that evening after his daughters hadn't returned home and he was met by detectives.
Court documents state detectives reviewed the man's mobile phone which included a text message he sent to his older daughter before he arrived at the school, which read: "Don't say anythjbg (sic) to anyone I'm coming now ... dosnet (sic) matter what they say."
He later denied all of the allegations in a police interview.
"The seriousness of these matters should be a concern of the court ... If convicted, a custodial sentence is likely," police prosecutor Sergeant Ashley Jacob said in opposing the man's release.
Sgt Jacob argued there were risks the man would interfere with witnesses and that the text message bolstered the case against him.
However, the man's defence lawyer argued the text could carry many other reasonable inferences.
He argued his client was the sole breadwinner supporting his wife and other children, and that if bail was refused, his company would stop operating. He proposed his client live at his business.
Magistrate Scott Nash accepted it was "difficult to characterise" the text message, but said the case wasn't weak or without risk. He was satisfied the risks raised could be met by a set of strict bail conditions.
The man must report to police three time per week, strictly comply with an apprehended violence order, forfeit a $5,000 surety, surrender his passport, and not contact or interact with witnesseses.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing. It was adjourned to a later date.
