Former Illawarra hospital worker facing child abuse charges pleads guilty to breaching court order

Connor Pearce
Grace Crivellaro
By Connor Pearce, and Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 8 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 1:53pm
A stock photo of a person using a mobile phone. Picture from file
A stock photo of a person using a mobile phone. Picture from file

A former Illawarra hospital worker who was charged with taking explicit pictures of patients and his ex-partner and her children has pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of a court order that forbid him from going within 100 metres of his ex-partner's home.

