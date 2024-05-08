Former Illawarra hospital worker facing child abuse charges pleads guilty to breaching court order

A former Illawarra hospital worker who was charged with taking explicit pictures of patients and his ex-partner and her children has pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of a court order that forbid him from going within 100 metres of his ex-partner's home.
The man, aged in his 50s, whose name is forbidden from publication had pleas entered on his behalf by lawyer Matt Ward in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, May 8.
Documents tendered to the court state that the man purchased several bottles of wine from a Keiraville bottleshop, despite having more than six other stores closer to him to choose from.
"Police submit that the accused has no reason to choose this particular liquor store other than to cause metal physical harm to the victim," the court documents state.
Less than a month after the court order was finalised, the man went to the bottleshop, made his purchase and left.
Knowing who the man was from previous interactions and that he was restricted from the area, store staff downloaded the CCTV.
Later that day, the man's ex-partner was measuring the distance of the exclusion zone around her house with an electronic trundle wheel.
She arrived at the bottle shop and found it was less than 100 metres from her home. Speaking to the store manager, she realised the man had only just been there to purchase wine.
Later that week, the woman reported this to police, who then arrested the man.
Documents state the woman was fearful of the man.
The man also entered a plea of not guilty to steal property in dwelling.
The man is accused of taking photos of "vulnerable" female patients without their knowledge and was later allegedly found with a stash of underwear in his locker.
The man is also accused of using a ladder to take over 100 picture on his phone of his ex-partner and daughters naked or in varying stages of undress.
A neighbour allegedly spotted the man up the ladder, and reported him to police.
Police will allege they identified over 100 images of the woman and her daughters taken from the bathroom window, including ones showing close ups of their genitals, which were dated and time stamped dating back to August 2023.
He is facing charges of possessing child abuse material, intentionally recording an intimate image without consent, entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, and three counts of filming a person in a private act without consent - aggravated.
The man remains behind bars.
