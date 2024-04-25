Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shock and awe at size of Wollongong's 2024 Anzac Day crowd

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated April 25 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth and Patricia Moore with Amelia, Ryan with Audrey Worthington - plus dog Teddy - came from Kanahooka for the Wollongong Anzac Day March. Pictures by Robert Peet
Elizabeth and Patricia Moore with Amelia, Ryan with Audrey Worthington - plus dog Teddy - came from Kanahooka for the Wollongong Anzac Day March. Pictures by Robert Peet

Scroll down for dozens more photos

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.