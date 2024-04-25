Shock and awe at size of Wollongong's 2024 Anzac Day crowd

Scroll down for dozens more photos
A terrific crowd of people lined the streets of Wollongong to pay their respects to the servicemen and women from our country.
Families gathered on Burelli St with children waving Australian flags as the marchers walked past.
Young and old wore the medals of their family members and joined the veterans marching in the autumnal sunshine.
Stephen Rixon stood just outside City Diggers with a photo of his father Jack, who served in Darwin during World War II.
Anzac Day is an emotional one for him.
"I get a bit upset," Mr Rixon said.
"It's absolutely beautiful to see the children here, people are starting to recognise Anzac Day. A few years ago we wouldn't get a lot of crowds. Now look at the crowd.
"It's beautiful and all the young people coming into it, too. I love it."
Alex McLellan was part of the march with the Illawarra Pipe Band, just one of the many musical accompaniments in the parade.
"Just seeing the crowds out and seeing how many people turn out for this is amazing," Ms McLellan said.
"We all come together for this and it's a really good day for our band and for the community."
For family members of those who served Anzac Day is a chance to honour their memory.
Nicholas and his grandfather Bill Seibright wore the medals of their family members who served.
"We share the medals around through the family, each section of the family gets to wear the medals," Mr Bill Seibright.
"I was just amazed how many people were here walking up the road and just looking at the crowd."
Nicholas Seibright said the day was important to "celebrate the soldiers and service members who sacrificed their lives and so much to protect our country and our freedoms".
Tony McMahon, wearing the medals of an uncle killed in New Guinea, said seeing the medals being worn by the younger generation made him feel proud.
"The veterans are getting smaller and smaller all the time but the medals are still there," Mr McMahon said.
"The people participating in the march ... makes you feel proud to be an Aussie."
Darryl Walker, from the Wollongong RSL sub-branch, was a national serviceman in the 1950s.
He wore his own medals and those of his grandfather killed in World War I.
The size of the crowd impressed him, too.
"Wonderful day, I can't believe in the huge crowd, it's as big a crowd as I can remember and I've been involved in this now for 20-odd years," Mr Walker said.
He said sometimes Anzac day could feel "otherworldly".
"You get that terribly spiritual feeling, it's a wonderful feeling.
"It's a feeling the olden days when things were simpler but it is absolutely fantastic that so many people have turned up today.
"We are always grateful for the people that recognise the service of people."
