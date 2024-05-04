Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Devils bounce back as Butchers, Canaries forced to share points in wet slog

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
May 4 2024 - 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Sylvia Liber

Wests returned to their ruthless best, while Dapto and Thirroul couldn't be split on a wet and wild Saturday in the Illawarra League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.