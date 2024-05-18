Residents ramp up campaign to save Mount Ousley pedestrian bridge

Residents who are angry that the Mount Ousley Interchange's promised pedestrian bridge was quietly dropped off the project will be launching a campaign to have it reinstated.
Community groups leading the campaign will host a public meeting on Monday May 20, to call on the Federal and NSW Governments - who are funding the project - to reinstate the bridge which would give pedestrians and cyclists a safe crossing over Mount Ousley Road as part of the $390 million project.
The bridge has been part of the promised plans after requests from the community were made during the public consultation on the project.
However, it was quietly dropped off the plans after the contract was awarded to build the project earlier this year.
In April, a Transport for NSW spokesperson told the Mercury the bridge was removed so as not to restrict the height limit for trucks during heavy freight movements.
Transport for NSW Regional Director South Cassandra Ffrench also said the government's changes, which also include two new sets of traffic lights, were designed to deliver "value for money".
"Refinements have been made to the scope and design of the interchange to ensure it will improve safety and access to and from Wollongong, support freight growth and improve traffic flow whilst delivering value for money," she said.
Instead of the bridge, which would have connected Mount Pleasant and Mount Ousley to the university and CBD from near McMahon Street, Ms Ffrench said Transport for NSW would "deliver other improvements to cycle and pedestrian connections along and across Mount Ousley Road".
"The design of these will be progressed as part of detailed design and shared with the community in the coming months," she said.
The public meeting will be addressed by representatives from Keiraville Residents Action Group, the Illawarra Bike Users Group, Neighbourhood Forum 5, Neighbourhood Forum 4 and Healthy Cities Illawarra.
Under the "Build Our Bridge" campaign, they say there is a strong need to connect the suburbs north of the interchange to the university, TAFE, Keira and Wollongong High Schools and Elonera Montessori school.
"The bridge will not only benefit students and teaching staff but will also alleviate pressure on roads and public transport networks as well as promoting a healthy and active lifestyle," their campaign flyer said.
Wollongong City Council is also in favour of restoring the bridge to the project, with Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery tabling a motion calling on Transport for NSW to reinstate the bridge - which was passed unanimously.
"This will result in decreased safety for residents of the northern suburbs, reduced active transport options and additional vehicle movements in the area," Cr Bradbery's motion said of the removal.
"Given the proximity to the university, TAFE, two high schools, and need to reduce car movements across the city, losing this key pedestrian and cycle access is a poor outcome for our community."
Greens councillor Mithra Cox criticised the Transport for NSW decision along similar lines, saying it meant residents who lived a few hundred metres away from the university would be forced to drive there.
"When Transport for NSW do things like this it really reduces trust for this council, for our community and for engaging with their processes," Cr Cox said.
Cr Tania Brown said "it makes no sense" to remove active transport options for residents in nearby suburbs, forcing them to drive to the university.
"I understand the explanation from Transport for NSW was about getting value for money," Cr Brown said.
"Too often we get the design wrong and have to come back; retrofitting it after a fatality is not the result that this community wants. We're never going to reduce the reliance on cars and the impact on our community if we don't take these opportunities to build in sensible alternatives that encourage the use of other modes of active transport.
"It always costs so much more to come back later and say we got it wrong, so let's fix this now."
The public meeting will be held at Wiseman Park Bowling Club at 7pm on May 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.