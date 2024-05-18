The brutal honesty behind Jaydn Su'A's fresh two-year Dragons deal

There was a time a long-winded contract saga would have had Jaydn Su'A stressing to the max.
These days, it's enough to unlock the arguably career-best form that's earned him a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the Dragons until the end of 2026.
It's music to the ears of the Dragons faithful, and a far cry from Su'A's situation when he came off-contract at the end of last season.
With the whole roster on notice following the arrival of Shane Flanagan, Su'A was initially looking at a pay cut to stay in Wollongong.
Confident he was worth more, the 26-year-old responded with form through 10 rounds that has him on the cusp of a Queensland recall.
It was enough to catch the eye of other suitors, with former mentor Wayne Bennett's looming arrival at Souths immediately seeing Su'A linked to a Rabbitohs return.
The Gold Coast also became an option, with the Titans dramatically in then out of the market for a back-rower amid the Dave Fifita back-flip saga.
In the end, club and player made good on an oft-stated desire to see Su'A remain in Wollongong.
The drawn out process is something Su'A admittedly would have handled with less composure in the past.
"I used to be a bad stress-head and I used to stress about [my future] all the time," Su'A said.
"I think as you get older and have a bit more experience, you learn how to deal with those things.
"Obviously experience goes a long way and I think as I've gotten older I've understood what it takes to be a week in, week out footy player.
"I thought I was letting a lot of people down and I was sick of that. I just wanted to take things into my own hands.
"There's always been raps and talk about potential there, I don't think I've hit it consistently. This year might be a little different."
There's no question Shane Flanagan's arrival has played a major role in the form resurgence that has Su'A - when prodded - feeling he's in career-best touch.
"I think I am pretty close to be honest," he said.
"I'm enjoying my footy, I love the boys and we seem to be gelling. I think we've shown glimpses and I think we've definitely improved under Shane
"Personally I've really enjoyed being coached by him. He definitely plays a part in [my form] but there's a lot of other people I can rave on about it.
"My partner's pretty tough and she's making sure I eat all the right things, only giving me one doughnut per week after the game.
"If we lose then she gets it, so I've had five this year. She's looking after me and I'm looking after myself. I'm enjoying my footy.
"There's [been] a lot going on but I've created that for myself and it's nothing negative, it's all positive."
The four-time Maroons Origin rep is hoping the positive vibes continue with a Queensland recall that the likes of Wally Lewis and Darren Lockyer have publicly called for.
"I've been watching it from the couch the last two or three years and I want to be back there," Su'A said.
"I want to play in those big games, those big moments. Am I ready? I don't know, there's only one way to find out.
"It means a lot just to have my name tossed back into the circle. If I'm lucky enough to get that call, I'll be ready."
