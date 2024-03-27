Off-contract Su'A keen to stay at Dragons despite Wayne Bennett links

Off-contract back-rower Jaydn Su'A is keen to remain a Dragon beyond this season, but the 26-year-old's immediate priority is a return to form after a self-described "shit" performance in his last outing.
Su'A missed Saturday's loss to the Cowboys with a quadriceps injury, his absence among other key forwards telling as the Dragons were "blown apart" up front in the words of coach Shane Flanagan.
The Queensland Origin rep was outstanding in his side's first-up win over the Titans in round one, but endured a tough evening in Redcliffe a week later, missing seven tackles and running for just 67 metres in a 38-0 loss to the Dolphins.
It came in front of his former Broncos and Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett, with whom he's been linked repeatedly throughout his career having made a in-season shift from Brisbane to follow the mastercoach to Souths in 2019.
In total, he's played 75 games under the coach who gave him his debuts at NRL and Origin level, and was linked to a reunion with Bennett at various stages last season.
With Bennett out of a job as a head coach at the end of this season, and still holding a desire to continue as a coach, the 74-year-old looms in the shadow of any coach under pressure, including his former protege Jason Demetriou at Souths.
There'll be plenty watching that space, but Su'A says he hasn't spoken to Bennett recently.
"He's got to want me first," Su'A said.
"I was shit on the weekend and it was against Redcliffe, so he wouldn't want me after that performance.
"I've got the ultimate respect for him. He gave me my club debut, my Origin debut. I was struggling in Brisbane when he left and he told me 'come down and I will turn you into the player I know you can be' and two years later I was playing in grand finals, I was playing in Origin.
"I have a lot of respect for him and I trust him. I think that's the main thing, but no one knows what he's going to be doing and I'm definitely not holding my eggs in that basket.
"I always have all the time in the world for him, and I go to him for advice, too. I haven't spoken to him in a while, definitely nothing about my contract."
While there'll be no shortage of eyes on Bennett's next move, Su'A said he would love to remain a Dragon well into the Flangan era.
"I'd love to stay here, I love the club," Su'A said.
"It's been a pretty tough two and a bit years and, in a way, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
"I feel like I've got a pretty good relationship with Flanno, I respect him a lot as a coach and I like to play for him. I let him down the week.
"At the end of the day the club won't lose the player that they want to keep. If I'm that player, then then I'm sure I'll be here.
"I would like to stay, so I guess it's a week by week thing at the moment. I wanted it already sorted but, at the end of the day, it hasn't been sorted.
"It's up to me now, really. If I play good footy and I kill it on the field, then it kind of takes care of itself.
"I thought I was a pretty good through the trials and through the first round. I let myself down the other week, but I've got the opportunity to make up for this weekend.
"If I stay on the field, hopefully it will sort itself out."
Su'A's return this week comes alongside a host of other key additions, with Francis Molo returning from suspension and starting rake Jacob Liddle back after missing last week under concussion protocols.
Hame Sele will also make his return for the club from the bench, with Su'A confident his side can bounce back against the Sea Eagles in Wollongong.
"We're trying to work on what we are as a team and I think just trying to jump the fence," Su'A said.
"Crucial errors at bad times and compounding errors one after another, that's been the big downfall the last couple of weeks. [It was] good in patches, but ultimately not good enough not playing the full 80.
"Everyone only remembers your last performance and our last two performances have been pretty shocking, but we've got confidence within the group. You've got to take the positives, you can't look at all the negatives.
"You've got to address them and hold yourself accountable, but we know that there's a footy side here and the big thing for us is making it an 80-minute performance."
