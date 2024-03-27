Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Off-contract Su'A keen to stay at Dragons despite Wayne Bennett links

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
March 27 2024 - 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaydn Su'A says he's keen to remain a Dragons beyond this year. Picture by Robert Peet
Jaydn Su'A says he's keen to remain a Dragons beyond this year. Picture by Robert Peet

Off-contract back-rower Jaydn Su'A is keen to remain a Dragon beyond this season, but the 26-year-old's immediate priority is a return to form after a self-described "shit" performance in his last outing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Butchers rewarded for growing female cricket participation by 800 per cent
Butchers rewarded for growing female cricket participation by 800 per cent
The Woonona-based club is up for CA Community Club of the Year
Agron Latifi
No comments
'Surreal' NRL debut for Dragons player Jesse Marschke
Jesse Marschke playing in his first NRL game for St George Illawarra in the Dragons clash against the Cowboys. Picture supplied
The 26-year-old made his NRL debut last week for the Dragons
Agron Latifi
No comments
Hame Sele's 2095-day wait over, picked for Dragons' clash against Manly
Sele has been named on the interchange for his first game as a Dragon in 2095 days. Picture by Dragons media
Hame Sele is one of five changes St George Illawarra's side
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.