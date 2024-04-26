Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Flanagan turns blowtorch on former club after Dragons' horror Anzac Day loss

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 26 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Flanagan has turned his attention to beating former club Cronulla Sharks as St George Illawarra look to recover from a demoralising Anzac Day loss to the Roosters. Picture by Anna Warr
Shane Flanagan has turned his attention to beating former club Cronulla Sharks as St George Illawarra look to recover from a demoralising Anzac Day loss to the Roosters. Picture by Anna Warr

Most good coaches have a habit of taking the pressure off their players, especially after a heavy loss.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Albion Park and Shellharbour Sharks out to end each others' unbeaten record
Shellharbour Sharks have started the season with back-to-back wins ahead of their clash against Albion park Oak Flats Eagle son Sunday, April 28. Picture by Adam McLean
The Group Seven rugby league local derby is always a tough affair
Agron Latifi
No comments
Kiama Downs teenager named among NSW's best junior surf lifesavers
Surf Life Saving NSW's Junior Life Savers of the Year, Moruya's Zara Hall and Archie Weir, of Kiama Downs. Picture - SLSNSW
He shares the acknowledgement with Moruya SLSC member Zara Hall.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Heavyweight Illawarra rugby showdown looms between Kiama and Campbelltown
Kiama coach James Patrick addressing his players. Picture by Anna Warr
Kiama are looking to start the season with a third straight win
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.