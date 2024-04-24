Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Inside Flanagan's plan to make Tyrell Sloan the Dragons' long-term fullback

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 24 2024 - 2:13pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrell Sloan was on fire during the Dragons' 30-12 win against the Warriors last round in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean
Tyrell Sloan was on fire during the Dragons' 30-12 win against the Warriors last round in Wollongong. Picture by Adam McLean

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan wants off-contract youngster Tyrell Sloan to become the club's long-term fullback option.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Athletics Wollongong stars of the future clean up at recent Australian Champs
Sidney Bartle and Xavier Wilson both picked up gold medals at the recent Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide. Pictures by Adam McLean and Sportspix
Meet Sidney Bartle and Xavier Wilson from Athletics Wollongong.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Blaze sharpshooter elevated to U17s Australian representative honour
South Coast Blaze U23s captain Ellie Hart prepares to pass the ball to a teammate during a recent game. Picture by May Bailey/Clusterpix Photography
The teen was unveiled as the new NSW U17s captain last month.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.