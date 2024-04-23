Lomax to reprise his role in the centres for Dragons' Anzac Day clash

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has opted with sticking to a winning formula ahead of his side's Anzac Day clash with the Roosters.
This will mean that Zac Lomax will reprise his role in the centres following his starring role in the Dragons 30-12 victory against the Warriors in Wollongong.
The return to fitness of Jack Bird would have given Flanagan a selection headache to ponder, however the Dragons coach has opted to stick with Lomax in centres, rather than pushing him back out to the wing and play Bird in the role.
Instead, Bird has been named reserves after missing last week due to a head knock suffered the week prior.
Lomax recently secured a four-year-deal with Parramatta - beginning in 2025 - after being vocal about his displeasure of playing on the wing.
Despite not wanting to play in the role, Lomax has starred both on the wing and in the centres. So much so that he currently stands on top of the Dally M Medal leaderboard after round seven of the NRL.
In other team news, Fa'amanu Brown earns another shot off the interchange after making his club debut last week.
1.Tyrell Sloan
2.Christian Tuipulotu
3.Moses Suli
4.Zac Lomax
5.Mikaele Ravalawa
6.Kyle Flanagan
7.Ben Hunt
8.Francis Molo
9.Jacob Liddle
10.Hama Sele
11.Raymond Faitala-Mariner
12.Jaydn Su'A
13.Tom Eisenhuth
14.Fa'amanu Brown
15.Blake Lawrie
16.Jack de Belin
17.Ben Murdoch-Masila
18.Michael Molo
19.Jack Bird
20.Toby Couchman
21.Viliami Fifita
22.Jesse Marschke
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.