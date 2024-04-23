Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'Why can't he do it here?': Dragons recruit Brown backs Flanagan to win titles

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 23 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Illawarra's newest recruit Fa'amanu Brown said he backed Dragons coach Shane Flanagan (inset) to guide the club to glory. Picture - Getty Images
St George Illawarra's newest recruit Fa'amanu Brown said he backed Dragons coach Shane Flanagan (inset) to guide the club to glory. Picture - Getty Images

St George Illawarra's newest recruit Fa'amanu Brown knows better than most what it takes to win an NRL premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
'Why can't he do it here?': Dragons recruit Brown backs Flanagan to win titles
St George Illawarra's newest recruit Fa'amanu Brown said he backed Dragons coach Shane Flanagan (inset) to guide the club to glory. Picture - Getty Images
Brown was part of Shane Flanagan's 2016 title-winning squad.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Straight outta the Illawarra: Sydney FC's A-League Women's title charge
Shellharbour junior Indiana Dos Santos (centre) and Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby (left) combined for Sydney FC's goal in the first leg of their A-League Women's semi-final against the Mariners. Picture - Jeremy Ng/Getty Images
Sydney FC play its second leg semi-final on Saturday, April 27.
Jordan Warren
No comments
'Slap in the face': Johnny Warren's family outraged awards night canned by APL
Craig Goodwin with his Johnny Warren Medal at the Dolan-Warren awards night in 2023. Picture by Getty Images
Jamie Warren is pleading for football's night of nights to remain
Agron Latifi
No comments
Bulli SLSC open mens complete the 'three-peat' at Australian Championships
Heath Mercer, Kyle Mercer, Fraser Worthington, Dean Roberts, and Shane Geloven were part of the all-conquering Bulli SLSC open mens team at the Australian Championships. Picture - Surf Life Saving
'This is three in a row for us, we are so stoked...'
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.