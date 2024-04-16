St George Illawarra snare Fa'amanu Brown for remainder of 2024 season

Shane Flanagan has added further versatility to his forward pack by signing utility Fa'amanu Brown, effective immediately.
St George Illawarra announced on Tuesday that they had snared the 29-year-old for the rest of the 2024 season, with his contracting including a club option for next year.
The signing came just hours after it was revealed that Zac Lomax will join the Eels on a four-year deal, starting in 2025.
Brown - who is a journeyman of rugby league - recently returned to Australian shores after a stint in the UK. He has a tally of more than 50 NRL games next to his name after playing for the Sharks, Bulldogs, Tigers and Knights.
The utility has also played 11 Test matches for Samoa and New Zealand.
"It's great to be able to pick up a player of Nu's calibre at this stage of the season," Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan said.
"I worked with Nu for several years at the Sharks and was always impressed by his work ethic and versatility. He can play hooker, in the halves or in the forwards if required and will add plenty of value and experience to our squad for at least the rest of this season."
The Brown signing was announced just hours ahead of the Red V revealing their squad for Friday's clash with the Warriors at WIN Stadium.
