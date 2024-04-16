Eels confirm signing of Dragons star Zac Lomax on four-year deal

The deal is done. Zac Lomax will become an Eel in 2025, with Parramatta confirming its acquisition of the star Dragon for the next four years.
Lomax had long held a desire to depart the Dragons and not see out the final two years of the mammoth five-year contract he signed with the club in 2019.
It made him one of the club's highest paid players, but the 24-year-old has subsequently grown frustrated with multiple positional shifts and overall direction of the club in recent seasons.
Shane Flanagan's arrival has done nothing to temper his desire to depart, with his outstanding form on the wing this season not shifting his view that his best future lies in the centres.
The Dragons relented a fortnight ago, granting Lomax a release and freeing him up to negotiate with rivals.
The Eels were the early favourites for his signature, and have now got their man.
"Zac is a great talent and we're confident he will be an invaluable addition to our team," Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos said.
"He complements our existing playing squad, and with almost 100 NRL games to his name since his debut in 2018, his experience will help the strong group of young players coming through our pathways system.
"We very much look forward to welcoming Zac and his family to our club in 2025, but right now, season 2024 is our focus.
"Out of respect for Zac's current Club, we will not be providing further comment until he joins the Parramatta Eels in 2025."
The deal is worth a reported $2.7 million over four years, but amounts to less per year than he was due to collect in Wollongong in 2025-26.
The Dragons are yet to comment on the deal becoming official but Flanagan has been open on the issue that's simmered since preseason.
"I never doubted Zac's ability, that's for sure," Flanagan said following the Dragons victory over the Tigers on Sunday.
"It's his decision to want to leave the club, not ours. That's life, players leave clubs, players come to clubs.
"We've got him this year and we'll make the most of it. He's doing an outstanding job on the wing, isn't he?
"He's an athlete and a great player, and he's doing a good job for us."
Offloading the reported $1.6 million Lomax was due to be paid at the club over the next two seasons adds to a burgeoning recruitment war chest.
Flanagan hasn't wasted any time in the recruitment stakes, with the club linked to Kiwi International Fa'amanu Brown for an immediate switch for the remainder of 2024.
Brown's current club Hull FC confirmed it has released the 29-year-old from his deal in the UK on compassionate grounds, paving the way for his NRL return.
"I didn't want to play for another Super League club apart from Hull FC hence why I'm going home," Brown said on Instagram.
"If it was about the money, I would have stayed and collected a pay-check. There is no price for happiness."
