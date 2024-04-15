'As a Queenslander, I wouldn't want him there:' Hunt backs Lomax for Origin

Shane Flanagan has urged NSW selectors to ignore the selection advice of his skipper, but Dragons captain Ben Hunt hopes the Blues brains trust overlook Zac Lomax at the Origin selection table ahead of this year's series.
Hunt has been a mainstay for Queensland through multiple series, and was tipped to be the only Dragons player involved in the 2024 edition of Origin. However, Lomax's form since being shifted to the wing has prompted a phone call from new Blues coach Michael Maguire.
A debut for NSW on the flank would be ironic given his shift to the wing this season has been reluctantly made and played some part in his desire to leave Wollongong and seek a new start with Parramatta.
Flanagan couldn't resist a cheeky quip when asked about another stand-out performance from Lomax in Sunday's win over the Tigers: "he's going pretty good on the wing isn't he?" Flanagan said.
He was equally jovial when Hunt was asked about Lomax's Blues selection prospects in the post-game presser.
"Don't ask Queenslanders to pick New South Wales sides, please," Flanagan said.
"Asking a Queenslander to pick a New South Wales team, I've seen this before, they love it. Queensland love this type of stuff."
Hunt had a more serious take when asked about Lomax's selection prospects, and the ability in the air from the wing that was again on show against the Tigers.
"He's a pretty rare talent the way he can do it," Hunt said.
"A lot of guys [good] in the air are coming from cross kicks and little shots into the corner. He just has a real knack of getting it [from] wherever it goes up.
"As a Queenslander, I wouldn't want him in there. He competes hard on everything, I think he's a good fit for it to be honest."
Lomax is expected to be unveiled as a fresh signing for the Eels this week after being granted a release from the final two years of his deal with the Dragons, Flanagan saying: "it was his decision, not ours."
It was a desire Hunt expressed midway through last year, though he's come around to the point of considering extending his stay in Wollongong beyond next year.
He said performances like Sunday's victory leave him convinced the Dragons are turning over a new leaf.
"I definitely think so," Hunt said.
"I think if we can match our energy and intent [we showed] and probably be a bit better in attack and obviously a better kicking game, we'd have been a pretty good side tonight, so we're heading in the right direction."
There'll be some intrigue as to where Lomax lines up against the Warriors on Friday given right centre Jack Bird is facing a mandatory 11-day stand-down after picking up what was deemed a category one head knock on Sunday.
Flanagan said he's not normally inclined to "weaken one to strengthen another" when it comes to positions in his 17, and said he hadn't given any consideration to selecting Lomax at fullback on Sunday a week after Tyrell Sloan endured a forgettable night in the wet in Newcastle.
"No, not this week," Flanagan said when asked if he'd considered the switch.
"Tyrell's a young player learning the art of playing fullback at NRL [level] and it's a big job.
"It's a big job defensively, you've got to be in position offensively, you've got to take high balls.
"It's a big job and he's getting there, definitely getting there. He's getting improvements there week to week.
"Last week was a tricky one because it was bucketing down rain and we had three tries scored against us off kicks.
"That was a decision as coach I just made at the time, but it was never going to be long-term."
