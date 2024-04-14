Illawarra Mercurysport
Lomax's 'decreasing' value a tough sell for Eels as Dragons down Tigers

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
April 14 2024
Departing Dragon Zac Lomax continued his rich vein of form on Sunday. Picture Getty Images
There's some irony in the fact Zac Lomax is playing the way he is at a time Parramatta are trying to argue he's actually worth less than the Dragons are paying him.

