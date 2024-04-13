Shane Flanagan rules out St George Illawarra move for Manly reject Schuster

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan said the Dragons weren't interested in bringing unwanted Manly star Josh Schuster to the club.
Schuster, who is reported to be on $800k a year was sacked by the Sea Eagles this week with media reports suggesting the young star has since shopped himself around to 16 NRL clubs.
Flanagan, who got to know Schuster well during his stint as a Manly assistant coach, said the Dragons won't be making a play for the talented 22-year-old.
"We're not interested," the Dragons coach said when asked about Schuster.
"We've only got one spot left. It's probably not the position we're looking for. We are looking for a hooker/half, where he can play in the halves but he definitely can't play hooker.
"Josh is a good kid. He has got some things to tidy up off the field. I just wish him well. Hopefully he gets that done immediately because he has got talent, that's for sure."
"There's a few more in the pipeline. We'd like to think we can get a few more done," he said.
"A lot of that is based around performance. We'll challenge the players to play well. All that contract stuff gets sorted if you play well."
Flanagan's main focus heading into the clash against the Tigers at Campbelltown on Sunday was on getting his Dragons to play well week in week out.
St George Illawarra have yet to string two or more wins on the trot and head into round six with a 2/3 win/loss record.
"We've just been inconsistent from the start of the season," Flanagan said.
"Whether it's a hangover from the past or I can't really pinpoint it, but it's something that we're working on and addressing.
"We need to be consistent within a game, within a half. from week to week.....so that's a challenge and something we've been working hard on.
"Maybe it is a psychological problem with some of our players with what they've been through over the past couple of years but winning is a habit and you got to make it a habit and you got to train well and prepare well.
"I think we have been training well and preparing pretty well but we've just got to break some cycles."
The Dragons get the opportunity to break some of those cycles against the Tigers.
They'll be banking on a good performance from St George Illawarra hooker Jacob Liddle, who'll bring up his 100th NRL game against his former club the Tigers.
Flanagan praised Liddle for his resilience in fighting back from some major injuries
"It's been a tough road for him. I think he made his debut in 2016 and he's battled away. He's had some bad knee injuries but he's battled back from that and he's probably played some of his best footy over the last 12 months. And I think there's more to come from him also," he said.
The Dragons are expected to line-up as listed with Flanagan stating he had no plans on shifting Zac Lomax from the wing to fullback, like he did at halftime in the Dragons last-start loss to the Newcastle Knights.
Tyrell Sloan has been retained in the No 1 jumper with Lomax wearing jumper No 2.
"It was more about how the game was going," Flanagan said.
"There was a couple of tries scored in the first half that we should have cleaned up from kicks. I thought it might be an opportunity to get Zac back there and we'll approach that week to week and see how it goes."
