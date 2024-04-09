Flanagan resists changes but Dragons on notice ahead of Tigers showdown

He's declared he won't be afraid to swing the selection axe, but Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has resisted wholesale changes for Sunday's clash with the Tigers - at least on paper.
A disappointed Flanagan forecast some tough conversations in the immediate aftermath to last week's 30-10 loss to the Knights, one in which he notably shifted Zac Lomax from wing to fullback at halftime.
It prompted loud whispers that Lomax could be selected at fullback when the team sheet lobbed on Tuesday, but Tyrell Sloan has been retained in the No. 1 jumper and Lomax in the No. 2.
Club stalwarts Mikaele Ravalawa and Blake Lawrie were also reportedly on the selection chopping block but have held their spots, with Michael Molo making way for Hame Sele the only change to the 17 that faced Newcastle.
The Lomax-Sloan switch followed an indifferent opening stanza in wet conditions from the latter, with Flanagan pinpointing his fullback's involvement - or lack thereof - in three Knights tries as the reason for the switch.
"He's a young kid and he needs to learn that it's a tough game and you need to put your head where people are going to put their boots and there's going to be a collision," Flanagan said post-game.
"It didn't happen in the first three [Knights] tries, so I needed to make a change and I'm not afraid to do those type of things."
Whether the Dragons actually line up as named remains to be seen, with Tuesday's field session something akin to musical chairs in the back five.
While Sloan ran around exclusively at fullback, Lomax ran on the right wing outside Jack Bird before moving to right centre, with Mikaele Ravalawa switching from the left wing to partner his long-time foil on the right.
It saw off-season recruit Christian Tuipulotu - who was named in the extended squad on Tuesday - running on the left wing outside Moses Suli.
That appears the likely Dragons line-up should a knee injury sideline Bird from Sunday's clash, though he also ran freely at right centre without strapping through Tuesday's session.
It would be a stunning development if Lomax were to line up at centre or fullback, either this week or beyond it, with his desire to depart the club due, at least in part, to Flanagan's decision to play him on the wing this season.
The club ultimately agreed last week to release the 24-year-old from the final two years of his deal that ran until the end of 2026, with the Eels hot favourites to secure his services.
There's some irony in the fact that less than a week later, Lomax was playing in his preferred position at fullback against the Knights.
If asked to reprise the role moving forward, it will raise fresh questions asked about the club's decision to release him.
Reigning club Player of the Year Lawrie was under pressure after enduring a rough night against the Knights, coughing up two errors and conceding two costly yardage penalties.
He has been spared the axe, with Molo moving to the extended bench, Jack de Belin shifting to interchange in No. 16 and Sele named to start up front.
Sele was rested from Friday's Newcastle trip due to calf soreness after making his return for the club in its victory over Manly in round four.
The changes may be measured for now, but newly re-signed prop Francis Molo says Flanagan has made it clear no one has a mortgage on their spot in the 17 going forward.
"Flano's been good for that, and I'm definitely all for it because it keeps the boys on their toes," Molo said.
"He's got high expectations of us and it's not just your position to take. You've always got boys in NSW Cup and some of the young fellas coming thorugh always pushing and playing good footy as well.
"I don't think we should be settling within ourselves. We should keep striving for excellence and being the best version of ourselves.
"I feel [Flanagan's] been good in that way and I'm definitely on board with it, as we all are."
The loss to Newcastle saw the Dragons slump to 2-3 on the year, with Molo saying his side needs to find that elusive consistency against an undermanned Tigers at Campbelltown on Sunday.
"I think we're shooting ourselves in the foot at the moment," he said.
"Credit to Newcastle, they definitely handled the conditions way better, but obviously there's a lot of other things we could have done better as well
"We've definitely got more gears in us as a forward pack. There's a lot of good players around, at the moment it's just [about] everyone individually getting their job done.
"That's our main focus at the moment. It all starts by doing your job [individually] a little bit better. Once we fix that up and click into gear, we'll be good.
"The Tigers are red-hot at the moment, so we definitely won't be going up there taking it easy."
