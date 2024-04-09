Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Flanagan resists changes but Dragons on notice ahead of Tigers showdown

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 9 2024 - 4:32pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrell Sloan (right) and Zac Lomax (left) have been named at fullback and wing respectively for Sunday's clash with the Tigers despite switching in a last-start loss to the Knights. Picture by Anna Warr
Tyrell Sloan (right) and Zac Lomax (left) have been named at fullback and wing respectively for Sunday's clash with the Tigers despite switching in a last-start loss to the Knights. Picture by Anna Warr

He's declared he won't be afraid to swing the selection axe, but Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has resisted wholesale changes for Sunday's clash with the Tigers - at least on paper.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Flanagan resists changes but Dragons on notice ahead of Tigers showdown
Tyrell Sloan (right) and Zac Lomax (left) have been named at fullback and wing respectively for Sunday's clash with the Tigers despite switching in a last-start loss to the Knights. Picture by Anna Warr
Hame Sele's inclusion is the only change.
Mitch Jennings
Albion Park FC learn huge lessons ahead of 2024 Community League campaign
Albion Park FC player Sebastian Siegl (right) and Hill Top opponent Blake Friedrich battle for possession during the Peter Webster Cup final on Sunday. Picture - @gragrapix
The Community League all age men's comp begins this weekend.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Dapto coach to guide Australia to Gridiron World Championships in Canada
Dapto resident Mitchell Woellner will head to Canada with the Australian Outbacks U20s side. Woellner is the defensive end coach of the team taking part in the World Gridiron Championships. Picture by Robert Peet
Mitch Woellner is the Australian Outbacks' defensive coordinator
Agron Latifi
No comments
Blast from the past as 1998 time capsule found at flooded Balls Paddock
Bulli Football Club president Dane Hamilton assesses the flood damage at Balls Paddock on Sunday, while (inset) a time capsule has been found within the clubrooms. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Christine Dodd
The Woonona venue's field resembled a swimming pool on Saturday.
Joshua Bartlett
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.