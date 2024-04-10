The stunning transformation that earned Francis Molo a new Dragons deal

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has made no secret of his desire to turn over the club's roster, so a newly inked two-year deal is a fair vote of confidence in Francis Molo.
Flanagan made it clear he wasn't working off any five-year plan in rebuilding the club as he looks to fast-track a return to the finals.
There are currently 13 members of the squad's top 30 without a deal for 2025, Jack de Belin, Tyrell Sloan and Jaydn Su'A heading the list of free agents.
The decision to release Zac Lomax from the final two years of his deal, and free-up in the vicinity of $1.6 million, adds to a growing war chest that will allow Flanagan to attack the open market.
Then un-signed beyond 2024, Molo was one of a host of players who were put on notice when returning for preseason.
Flanagan revealed last week that no one had responded better than Molo, with the 29-year-old undergoing a transformative preseason.
"We obviously had to change the way we were physically and Frank's been number one in that area," Flanagan said.
"The way he's trained, his body shape, the way he moves, his strength, it's just a complete change."
It leaves the former Queensland Origin prop convinced his best football is still in front of him after a trying two years since shifting to Wollongong from North Queensland.
"Before we started [preseason] I had a meeting with Flano and he said I had to make a few changes within myself," Molo said.
"It was more from a physical point of view, the way I had to work around the field and get my fitness and body shape a bit better to suit the way that he wants to play.
"I've lost a bit of weight and it's a credit to the high-performance staff, I feel like their program's really helped.
"It's just little things away from the field, eating well, sleeping well. Preseason's not the funnest thing, but it has its rewards at the end.
"Flano just said 'get your head down and stick at it and you never know'. I've definitely bought into what he was saying and I took it on board.
"[The new deal's] definitely a nice reward and I'm ready to repay that back."
The changes showed up big in an otherwise disappointing night for his side in Newcastle last week, with Molo logging 61 minutes for 18 carries and 38 tackles - his career-best numbers as a Dragon.
He said producing that consistently is his goal with his future now locked in.
"I've tweaked a few things and I definitely feel I've still got my best footy ahead of me," Molo said.
"I really want to [find that] with this club and and see success at this club, especially after the last few years.
"I'm feeling confident and I think my footy is heading in the right direction. Obviously it's nice to have that future sorted, but I'm still taking it week by week at the moment.
"I haven't really thought too far ahead, I'm just keeping it simple. Flano's been keeping it simple for me as well and I'm enjoying that.
"I'm not much of a talker, but I feel I'm coming into that age and time in my career where I can pass a few things to the young fellas.
"I'm just trying to lead with my actions and I'm excited for what this group can do and what this club can do."
The Dragons have only hinted at that over the opening five rounds, taking a 2-3 record into Sunday's clash with the Tigers at Campbelltown.
At their worst, showings have looked a throwback to the two dismal seasons Molo has endured in Wollongong, but he's confident a turnaround is in the offing.
"I definitely feel like we're heading in the right direction under Flano," Molo said.
"Since Flano's come in it's been nothing but positive, but there's always more to improve on and we've still got to get the results.
"We've got a couple of wins, but we're not comfortable. There's been a lot of change so we're still chasing [success].
"I definitely feel we've got the group to do it, we've got the coach and coaching staff to do it.
"I feel like we're headed in the right direction and I really want to give back to the club and see what we can do."
