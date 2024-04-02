Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons grant disgruntled star Zac Lomax's release request

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 2 2024 - 4:18pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dragons have granted Zac Lomax a release from the final two years of his deal with the club. Picture by Anna Warr
The Dragons have granted Zac Lomax a release from the final two years of his deal with the club. Picture by Anna Warr

St George Illlawarra has granted wantaway star Zac Lomax a release from the final two years of his deal with the club confirming the 24-year-old will depart Wollongong at season's end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Football South Coast's brand new initiative to support developing referees
Micah Leimbach (left), Olivia Volpato and Joshua Edwards donning their brand new yellow armbands to support Football South Coast's brand new initiative towards referee respect. Picture by Adam McLean
'It gives me more courage doing older games.'
Jordan Warren
No comments
Dragons grant disgruntled star Zac Lomax's release request
The Dragons have granted Zac Lomax a release from the final two years of his deal with the club. Picture by Anna Warr
The club hasn't ruled out a player swap before the year's out.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.