Returning Latrell Mitchell one of many dangers for Dragons: Shane Flanagan

All eyes will be on the return of Latrell Mitchell at Kogarah on Saturday, but Dragons coach Shane Flanagan says it would be unwise for his side to focus too heavily on the returning Rabbitohs star as it looks to avoid a third straight loss for the first time this season.
Interim Souths coach Ben Hornby will welcome back Mitchell from a month-long spell due to suspension, the return of an attacking trump card a Godsend amid a host of absences in the wake of Jason Demetriou's sacking.
Skipper Cam Murray headlines the injury list for the fallen power desperate to climb off the bottom of the ladder. While the visitors will no doubt be buoyed by the return of their talisman, Flanagan remains wary of Hornby's entire arsenal - albeit with some notable names missing.
"We're preparing for the Bunnies to be the side that they've probably always been for the last couple of years," Flanagan said.
"They've got a few changes, we all know about that, but they're going to put 17 players out there in Souths jerseys so we need to be prepared. They've got some really good strike players in their side, and they've got some tradesmen in there.
"We've had a good look at them, from Latrell right across the park. Class players find a way, so you've got to be careful, but it's not just about him
"We'll treat him like we need to treat him. We've got a plan around it, now we've just got to try and execute it. We need to be good on him, but we need to be good on a lot of others as well."
It promises to be another wet track at Kogarah, the type the Dragons haven't warmed to in losses to the Knights and Sharks this season, Flanagan bluntly describing his side's effort with the ball as "awful" against the latter last week.
In what promises to be similarly testing conditions, Flanagan said his side will need to aim-up for the duration, without the in-game lapses that have plagued its season thus far.
"It's something we've got to fix up, and we've got to fix up quickly," Flanagan said.
"There's momentum in games and you've got to be able to handle momentum and be able to swing it back into your favour.
"We probably haven't got that one or two players that can turn it quickly, that big gun that can change momentum. We've got to be a hard working football team and that's what we're trying to be.
"We gave ourselves a chance last week but we cruelled ourselves in the second half with completion rates and poor kicking.
"It's something we've spoken about, the learnings from Newcastle, the learnings from last week and what you need to do in wet-weather conditions. You get told when you're in under 8s you need to kick well, chase well and hold the football.
"That's something we didn't do last week. The lesson to be learned from it is that we can go with the better teams, but you need to be making sure that you do the basics to put yourself into the game and we didn't do that.
"If you're going 50-50 with the side and you've got good field position, you'll find energy. If you're always coming off your try line and doing two for one sets, it just doesn't work. Someone's got to give and unfortunately it was us last week in those areas."
Flanagan will welcome back strike weapon Moses Suli, whose presence was sorely missed last week, and for the 79 minutes and 45 seconds the Dragons were without him against the Roosters on Anzac Day.
His return is a major plus, but the left edge will remain short of its full arsenal as Luciano Leilua continues a slow and steady comeback from a calf injury.
"We definitely missed him last week and we obviously missed him against the Roosters ," Flanagan said of Suli.
"You lose your strike centre who carries the football for 160-180 metres per game, he's got some tries in him and tackle breaks. We definitely missed him over the last couple of weeks and it's great to have him back.
"Luciano is very, very close. He won't play tomorrow, but he'll definitely play after the bye.
"We probably could have pushed him this week but, knowing that we got the bye next week, it's a long-term thing where there's no risk about it the following week.
"Going into a bye gives him the next two weeks of training and I think you'll see a nice, fit, healthy Luciano against the Dogs [in round 12]."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.