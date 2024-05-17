Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'It comes down to believing in yourself': Jack Bird out to silence doubters

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 17 2024 - 4:52pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bird has found an elusive regular home at right centre for the Dragons this season. Picture by Anna Warr
Jack Bird has found an elusive regular home at right centre for the Dragons this season. Picture by Anna Warr

Jack Bird's heard the sceptics - the ones adamant his days as an elite NRL centre are behind him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.