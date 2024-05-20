Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'It's about proving myself right': Flanagan eyeing clash with former club

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 20 2024 - 10:35am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyle Flanagan has a point to prove against his former club Canterbury. Picture Getty Images
Kyle Flanagan has a point to prove against his former club Canterbury. Picture Getty Images

He plays a straight bat better than most, but even Kyle Flanagan isn't trying to sell the idea he has no point to prove against the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
From role model to teammates: Saveksa and Middleton starring for Stingrays
Sienna Saveska once looked up to Stingrays captain Chloe Middleton, now the two are first grade teammates. Pictures supplied
Sienna Saveska finally got to play with her childhood hero.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Cabramatta upstage home side Warilla in epic Platinum Pennant showdown
Cabramatta upstage home side Warilla in epic Platinum Pennant showdown
Cabramatta Bullants are the inaugural Platinum Pennant champions
Agron Latifi
No comments
Gerringong's Stewart returns for Hockeyroos to keep Paris Olympics hopes alive
Gerringong's Grace Stewart has returned from injury and has been included in the Hockeyroos squad travelling to Europe for the penultimate test before the Paris 2024 Olympics in July. Picture by Getty Images
Grace Stewart will represent Australia at the 2024 FIH Pro League
Agron Latifi
No comments
'It's about proving myself right': Flanagan eyeing clash with former club
Kyle Flanagan has a point to prove against his former club Canterbury. Picture Getty Images
The clash will be Flanagan's first against the Bulldogs.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.