Prolific Steelers duo out to continue dominant run in Country jumper

Illawarra Steelers history has seen some dynamic halves duos, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a better strike rate than Under 19s pair Evie McGrath and Kasey Reh.
Simply put, everything the Stingrays duo seems to touch turns to gold.
It's shown in success at club level, through a 4-0 run to the tune of 156-38 in last year's Lisa Fiaola Cup, to Australian Schoolgirls jumpers.
The move Under 19s level in the Tarsha Gale Cup this season, their first full rep campaign, was meant to be a leveller.
Instead, they combined for 14 tries and laid on countless more in an undefeated season that saw the Steelers post in excess of 450 points.
As it stands, they're yet to taste defeat in the scarlet and white.
It's something Country selectors have banked on ahead of Sunday's City-Country Under 19s clash at Leichhardt Oval, again partnering them up at the scrum-base, with Reh as skipper.
By now, McGrath says the on-field chemistry borders on telepathic.
"It does just feel natural because we've been doing it for so many years now together," McGrath said.
"I think I've spoken about Kasey a lot because I just love playing with her as my half. She's just amazing.
"She was a well deserved [Tarsha Gale Cup] Player of the Season, and you can understand why. Her vision, her leadership, there's nothing like it, especially at this age.
"Her maturity and her game sense is just well beyond her years and that's why she's got that (Dragons) NRLW contract.
"It'll be good to see what we can do against City. It's really exciting, but of course I'm nervous.
"It's going to be one of the hardest games I've ever played, but we're ready for it."
A solid performance could see the double-act continue, with spots in the NSW side for the Under 19s State of Origin clash in a month's time on the line.
You can bet Steelers NSW Women's Premiership coach Jaime Szczcerbanik will also watching with interest.
The Steelers being the reserve grade to the Dragons NRLW squad could see the collaboration extend further into 2024, but McGrath's well-attuned to the fact it will be nothing like the swathe they've cut through the junior ranks.
"I know it's not going to be easy, it's the next step up," McGrath said.
"There'll be some familiar faces, but it's a pretty new team, with a new coaching staff.
"I'm excited to work with the new girls and especially with Scissors (Szczcerbanik). I'm excited to be coached by him.
"I'm very aware that it's not going to be like our Tasha Gale season. We have won quite a few grand finals, but I also know what it's like to lose. I think it's all just a lesson and we're ready to learn them.
"It's awesome to see the pathways through from juniors all the way up to NRWL and we're just that one step closer. It's almost teasing you, it's right there.
"I just want to take every opportunity as it comes, play my best, train my best and hopefully get to that NRLW level in the future."
As Szczerbanik has remarked to the premiership-winning contingent graduating to the senior ranks, the only thing better than winning a grand final in any year, is winning two.
"Who doesn't want to win?" McGrath said.
"That will be the goal for this [competition] as well, but we know it is that big step up.
"We did just come off a great season as undefeated premiers, so we're definitely going to bring in what we have learned because Courtney (Crawford) taught us so much throughout the season.
"We've just got to learn and take every week as it comes."
McGrath and Reh are among a 13-strong Steelers contingent, that includes Courtney Crawford as coach, in the Country squad to face City on Sunday.
Lisa Fiaola Cup stars Tahlia O'Brien, Tori Shipton and Halle Barrett will all feature for Country in the Under 17s clash, while Hayden Buchanan will represent City in the Under 18s showdown.
Illawarra's Wade Forrster will coach Country in the open men's clash on Saturday, with Josh Dowell (Collegians) and Steve Marsters (Thirroul) on deck.
Illawarra South Coast Dragons' Mitch Sleigh will feature in the Country under 16s side, while Zechariah Taufa will line up in the Under 18s clash.
