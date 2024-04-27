Deja vu as Steelers see off Knights to claim Tarsha Gale Cup silverware

The Tarsha Gale Cup will again reside in Wollongong after Illawarra saw off Newcastle 24-12 to cap an undefeated season and claim the coveted silverware on Saturday.
Ironically, the Steelers last claimed the trophy in 2019 - a side featuring the likes of Maddie Weatherall and Teagan Berry - by beating the Knights by an identical 24-12 scoreline.
The Steelers had conceded three tries total since February, but surrendered three four-pointers in the first half alone, two in the seven minutes before halftime in what was no doubt their toughest outing of the year.
An Indie Bostock double, including a blistering 90-metre solo effort, and Chelsea Savill's perfect 3/3 off the tee proved the difference in the Steelers 18-12 lead at halftime.
At three tries apiece, the Knights were eyeing the upset as they pushed hard for second-half points, enjoying a glut of possession on the Steelers line without breaching the scarlet and white wall.
Having seen precious little of the Knights end throughout the second stanza, a Bronte Wilson try off a deft short ball from skipper Kasey Reh proved the match-winner seven minutes from fulltime.
It's fitting Courtney Crawford's side lifted the 'Tarsha Gale Cup' given Gayle's own storied rugby league career began in Wollongong.
Even more fitting is the undefeated fashion in which they achieved it, a run of dominance not unlike Gayle's own back in the 90s as part of an Illawarra side dubbed 'The Bradmans of League'.
It wasn't without some nervous moments, starting from the opening kickoff that saw Reh uncharacteristically spill her first touch just seconds in.
It allowed Knights winger Lily McNamara to open the scoring less than a minute in, though the Steelers responded quickly through Maria Paseka, who got a neat handle on a beautifully weighted grubber from Evie McGrath.
Savill nailed the sideline conversion for a 6-4 lead through 10 minutes.
The Steelers next try also came off the boot, this time that of Reh, who put her side's second try on a dime for Bostock with a pinpoint cross-field kick five minutes later.
Bostock needed no assistance when she sliced through off a scrum on her own 10-metre line seven minutes later, racing the next 90 metres to post her side's third try under the black dot.
Just the floodgates looked set to open, a knock on from Ella Koster from the ensuing kickoff opened the door for the hit-back from McNamara, whose second four-pointer cut the margin back to 10 with six minutes to go until halftime.
Further errors at their own end from the Steelers saw the Knights continue their advance towards the interval, Malaki Poa diving over from dummy-half as the halftime siren loomed.
It gave the underdogs all the running heading into the break, and they kept their foot on the throttle to start the second half, launching a prolonged assault on the Steelers line without joy.
The grit at their own end paid off at the other for the Steelers, with Wilson's try the dagger in a memorable grand final victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.