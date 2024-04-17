Yoga and breath work: Steelers' chilled approach to Tarsha Gale Cup finals

It's not a page in the rugby league coaching manuals of yesteryear, but the Illawarra Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup squad has taken an interesting approach to staying primed for the finals, bonding over a weekend of yoga and breath work in preparation for this weekend's showdown with Cronulla.
The Steelers claimed this year's minor premiership in a canter, winning their last six outings by a combined 278-10 to complete an undefeated season under coach Courtney Crawford.
It secured a direct path to Saturday's grand final qualifier, but also meant they would go three weeks without any on-field action, with the post-season wet weather weekend and week one finals rest keeping them off the paddock.
While many coaches would be tempted to pull the whip out and drive a torturous regime, star centre Indie Bostock revealed Crawford took a completely different approach.
"We did a camp on the weekend where we got to know each other on a deeper level and just chill and do some yoga," Bostock said.
"We got two weeks off so [Crawford] didn't want us sitting in our bums doing nothing. We were expecting to get hammered, but she was actually nice for once and gave us a really good weekend.
"We did some stretching, some yoga because it's been pretty tough on our bodies this year. We did ice baths and some breath work.
"We actually do a lot of breath work in our training so we've just been learning some techniques to come together through the game and reset if something's gone wrong.
"We really shared our (personal) stories, getting to know all the girls and their stories growing up and why they play footy. We've had a couple of girls from New Zealand and they've made a lot of sacrifices to come over and they spoke about that.
"We really got to connect on a deeper level before the season ended."
It's certainly wasn't the M.O. of legendary task masters like Tommy Raudonikis or Bob Fulton, but Bostock said it hasn't been all holding hands and Kumbaya. You don't become one of the most dominant junior sides the competition has seen without hard work.
Heading into the finals at Winx-like odds to claim the silverware also brings a level of pressure Bostock says her side has responded to on the training paddock.
"We've been working really hard at training trying to do all the little one-per-centers so we're right to go on the weekend," Bostock said.
"There is a bit of pressure because the Sharks are a really good team. They rattled us when we played them, we hadn't come up against such a fit, strong side through the season.
"We definitely have some tough sessions to get through to get ready, but I know the girls will come through. There's not too much [pressure] there, but obviously there's the [finals] nerves."
There may be some jitters, but Shellharbour product Bostock has made the step up the Tarsha Gale Cup level a breeze this season, the 17-year-old bagging 13 tries in just six games - including four in her side's final-round outing against the Sharks.
Dragons NRLW coach Jamie Soward has been quick to pounce on the prodigious talent, having locked the Australian School Girls rep down on a two-year development deal.
The top-grade debut may be a season or two away, but the Warilla High alum has already turned plenty of heads on her current trajectory as she contemplates a preseason with the club's top roster.
"Even training for NRWL [last year] the step up so different," she said.
"The intensity, everything, it's on a whole different level. This year will be even more intense because I'm getting closer to maybe making my debut.
"I don't turn 18 until the end of the season, so I reckon this year will be the year that Sowie really wants me to make sure I'm ready and probably put some more size on, I'm bit little at the moment.
"He'll probably just want to be a 110 per cent sure before he puts me out there so there's no pressure, he'll just keep working on me for the year next year.
"Just being around the girls in there is so good. You can learn off all of them, Sowie's a good coach too and Courtney's helping this year. I've grown up playing footy in that system so there's a good connection there.
"Hopefully I get a chance, but this year's all about perfecting everything before I get my chance."
If bloodlines count for anything, older brother Jack Bostock's progression to the NRL with the Dolphins bodes well, and also offers her some decent advice from a valuable source.
"With him having the experience with Wayne (Bennett) being his coach, he gives me some pretty good advice," she said.
"He's always the first one to tell me if I'm doing good or bad. He's a hard worker and I've got to have a little bit of that in me too. I'm working on that and I'm definitely a proud sister.
"He's definitely worked his way to get there. Watching him go through the ranks to finally getting his chance makes me want to do it 10 times more. He's been playing well this year, so I'm definitely proud."
The Steelers will also be in action in the earlier Lisa Fiaola Cup semi-final, with Brad Reh's side having dropped just one game en route to the post-season to be primed for a push at the silverware.
