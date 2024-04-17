Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Yoga and breath work: Steelers' chilled approach to Tarsha Gale Cup finals

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
April 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steelers star Indie Bostock has bagged 13 tries in six games this season. Picture by Anna Warr
Steelers star Indie Bostock has bagged 13 tries in six games this season. Picture by Anna Warr

It's not a page in the rugby league coaching manuals of yesteryear, but the Illawarra Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup squad has taken an interesting approach to staying primed for the finals, bonding over a weekend of yoga and breath work in preparation for this weekend's showdown with Cronulla.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Ali Day dominates opening day of Australian Surf Life Saving Championships
Kiama star Ali Day was focused during day one of the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships on Wednesday. Picture - SLSA
The prestigious competition is being held on the Sunshine Coast.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
She's a national champion, now Delta Amidzovski has her sights on the worlds
Delta Amidzovski became a national champion for her age group at the recent Australian Championships. Pictures by Athletics Australia
Amidzovski has the potential to be an Australian great.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.