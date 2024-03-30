Steelers run rampant to complete perfect Tarsha Gale Cup regular season

Illawarra has completed an undefeated regular season in the Tarsha Gale Cup on a day that also saw the Steelers Lisa Fiaola Cup side punch a top-two finals ticket at Collegians.
The Steelers gave up the first points, just the second four-pointer they'd conceded in seven outings, but produced an onslaught in response to the tune of eight tries to one.
Star centre Indie Bostock grabbed four of them and laid on another in a stunning right-edge display that showed why her days in age-group football are numbered.
It appears only the two-week break ahead of a grand final qualifier is capable of denting their momentum, with coach Courtney Crawford full of praise for her side's relentlessness through an entire nine rounds.
"The girls work hard for each other, and we knew we didn't want to get complacent this week," Crawford said.
"Cronulla are a good side, they're in the top six and on their day they can challenge anyone.
"We didn't start well, but we knew that if we just stuck to and trusted our systems we could definitely score points.
"[Staying undefeated] really important to these girls, they hate losing. This group hate a single point being scored against them.
"It's the first time in a long time we've had a point scored against us early in the game.
"Just to see their resilience and their willingness to trust the system and just get back to what works shows their maturity and how they've developed as a team across the season."
Sienna Leslie had the Steelers first try, supporting a break from Bostock, who had the hosts' second try flying high to reel in a pin-point kick from Kasey Reh.
Maria Peseka's try two minutes before the break effectively opened the floodgates, the interval doing nothing to halt the Steelers momentum.
Rhian Yeo crossed from close range just two minutes into the second stanza and Bostock's second three minutes later put the result to bed with still 25 minutes to play.
The prize for the unbeaten campaign is somewhat dubious, with Crawford's side now set to go three weeks without a game.
Next weekend is set aside as a wet weather round, with top spot also earning a week off week one of the finals, meaning their next outing will be a grand final qualifier.
"Now the challenge will be the next two weeks and how we prepare for a finals clash," Crawford said.
"Two weeks in rugby league is a long time, so it's important that we get our bodies right and then rest and recover.
"Then it's important we get into training and work even harder than what we've worked before.
"We've always had an emphasis on what's happened before doesn't really mean anything. It's about what you do next.
"The girls will be pumped and we're going to work harder than anyone else to make sure that we're ready come semi-finals."
The Steelers also enjoyed a day out in the earlier Lisa Fiaola Cup clash, running in seven tries in a 38-14 win over the Sharks.
After conceding the first try, the Steelers led 8-4 at the break on the back of a double from lightning-quick dummy-half Tori Shipton.
Ella Greatz was the beneficiary of a half-break and offload from skipper Tahlia O'Brien barely a minute into the second stanza to push the lead out to 14-4.
An error on restart reception opened the door for a quick hit-back via Sharks prop Felila Fakalelu from close range, cutting the margin back to a slender four points.
It was all the home side from there as Greatz grabbed a brace, with Bridget Shearer, Skye Spencer and O'Brien all getting across before time was out.
It was a welcome watch for coach Brad Reh, with the blitz showing a ruthless streak essential in the pressure-cooker of elimination finals football.
"We've said all along it's about the performance [not the result]," Reh said.
"We've really stressed with this team that we do need to go for the jugular. When you got a side down you need to have that killer instinct.
"We spoke about Cronulla through the week in regards to how they start strong, but as soon as we got our ball control in hand we were right after that.
"In the second half our footy told the story. We did a good job putting them into corners because it's a struggle getting out of corners at this level.
"We just work hard and, if we get them in the corners, we can turn a team over and get the right result, which we did today."
The win secures a top-two spot and the same challenge of a two-week layoff, something Reh admits is a juggle.
"We had to win today, obviously, but it was [about] how we get ready because we're not going to play again now for two weeks," Reh said.
"It's a big break. You've just got to work hard, get back to train how you play.
"We'll do a couple of sessions on the weekends, probably and belt each other around a bit and be ready to go in two weeks' time."
