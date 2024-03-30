Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Steelers run rampant to complete perfect Tarsha Gale Cup regular season

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
March 30 2024 - 1:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indie Bostock (inset) had four tries at the Steelers (main) completed a perfect regular season on Saturday. Pictures Anna Warr
Indie Bostock (inset) had four tries at the Steelers (main) completed a perfect regular season on Saturday. Pictures Anna Warr

Illawarra has completed an undefeated regular season in the Tarsha Gale Cup on a day that also saw the Steelers Lisa Fiaola Cup side punch a top-two finals ticket at Collegians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.