Steelers high-flyers out to produce their best ahead forced finals layoff

It's a headache all coaches would love to have and Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup coach Courtney Crawford is confident an undefeated run through the regular season won't become a millstone around her side's neck in the pressure-cooker of finals football.
For one, the Steelers are yet to achieve that feat with the sixth-placed Sharks shaping as a potential banana peel in Saturday's final-round clash at Collegians.
The Steelers will be red-hot favourites, both on Saturday and in the finals games that follow, but Crawford doesn't feel her side's peaked early.
"I think for us it's just been about setting that standard and maintaining it all the way through," Crawford said.
"The mindset has been that we want to win every game from here to grand final. When people say 'you need to lose a game' (to ease pressure) I think that's just a mindset thing more than anything else.
"The good thing about this group of girls is they're motivated by success, some of them would rather lose a leg than let a score against them.
"They've come in every week wanting to improve, wanting to get better and I think we've built our season on the [belief that the] round before counts for nothing coming into the next round.
"We've put a big emphasis on making sure we're learning and improving each game.
"We're looking good coming into the pointy end of the season, but at finals time that counts for nothing."
While 240 points in the 'for' column has turned heads over the past six weeks, conceding just the one four-pointer in six outings has been the most impressive aspect of the Steelers run.
It's what they'll be staking their title claim on when the elimination games arrive.
"We've got the talent there to score points, but the biggest thing for us is we want to be the best defensive team in the competition," Crawford said.
"That's gotten us to where we are now. We'll have a big emphasis on that going into the last round and also in the finals.
"The team's combining, well, I think our middles are getting us off to a really good start and then the edges are scoring points off the back of it.
"If we can get our defence right, it sets us up really well in each and every game."
Brad Reh's Lisa Fiaola Cup side will also be looking to lock in a top-two spot in the first leg of a Steelers quadruple-header at Collegians on Saturday.
Should they secure it, both women's side will face a tricky two-week layoff with next weekend set aside as a wet-weather round.
Finals will begin the week following but, with sides one and two earning the first week of finals off, the Steelers could be out of action for a fortnight in both grades.
It's unlikely to dent the Lisa Fiaola Cup side's confidence as they look to head into the finals on a four-game winning streak by getting the job done against the Sharks.
Lock Michala Hardy said it's essential her side finishes the regular season with a win.
"This week's really important for all of us," Hardy said.
"With it being the the last game for a while, we're all going to push really, really hard. I think we're gelling really well as a team, every week's getting better.
"On and off the field we've really stuck together, which I think is a great thing to have as a team to be so close.
"Even from week one you could tell how much we were going to gel throughout the season. We all knew each other before this, but coming into the squad made us all so much closer and tighter.
"At least half of our squad this year is younger, which is great thing heading into next year, but we still have a job to do this year."
Hardy has managed eight tries in seven games this season playing predominantly at lock, but a hat-trick in six minutes came in the centres against the Dragons a fortnight ago.
She's back in the No. 13 this week where she'll look to continue her try-scoring form.
"I'm really enjoying it," she said.
"Most of my tries have been from centre, which is great, but I love lock and I still score my tries at lock.
"Scoring in the centres is down to who you have inside of you and having Armani (Tanioria) and Skye (Spencer) on my right edge against the Dragons was great.
"This is my first year, I'm bottom age, so it's been great having older girls there to mentor me and put me through what it was like last year.
"Armani is in the older age [group] so she has that experience, which is always a great thing having someone like that pushing you to be your best."
The Lisa Fiaola Cup game kicks things off at Collegians at 10.30am on Saturday, with Tarsha Gale Cup to follow at midday ahead of the Harold Matthews (1.30) and SG Ball (3pm) matches.
