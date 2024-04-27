Twitchers tweeting as first-time entrant scores a win at Bulli bird show

A moment in time almost 50 years ago led to a much longed for win for Susan Gould in Bulli on the weekend.
For years she's watched and waited and hoped, and finally dared to dream by entering 14 of her canaries in the annual Wollongong and District Avicultural Society Show.
The best of the best birds across NSW flock to this show and on Saturday, April 27 there were 635 entries up for judging.
"This is the first time I've entered ... I've learnt so much today," an excited Ms Gould said upon finding out her border canary scored first in class.
"So far I've got a first and a second."
Ms Gould's love of canaries started in 1977, she'd just given birth to her first child and a new mother in the bed next to her mentioned she loved red factor canaries.
"She offered me one," she said.
With a newborn child on one hip she tendered to her newly acquired pet and the love affair grew from there.
These days, thanks to the help of husband Cliff Coughlin, the couple from Berry have 100 canaries, 80 finches and 20 budgies.
"I build the aviaries, I'm just following orders," Mr Coughlin laughs.
Ms Gould admits she spends much of her time in the aviaries.
"I like the sounds they make and the challenge of trying to get a decent canary," she said. "My kids think I'm crazy, but when the come over to visit they go straight to the birds."
The Southern Highlands couple were among scores of twitchers who'd entered their birds in the competition, with many watching on as judges assessed birds.
A bird's shape, feathers and the way it stands on a perch are among the factors closely assessed during judging.
Other bird fanciers simply came to check out the action and the many different birds on display including a blue and gold macaw, rainbow lorikeet, Major Mitchell cockatoo as we well as hundreds of budgies, canaries and finches.
