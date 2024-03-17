Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Steelers in the hunt for historic Tarsha Gale-Lisa Fiaola Cup title double

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 17 2024 - 4:35pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Steelers Lisa Fiaola Cup side is riding high at 5-1 with just two games remaining in the regular season. Picture by Anna Warr
The Steelers Lisa Fiaola Cup side is riding high at 5-1 with just two games remaining in the regular season. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra is moving within reach of a historic title double, with the Steelers Lisa Fiaola and Tarsha Gale Cup sides hurtling towards top-two finishes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.