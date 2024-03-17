Steelers in the hunt for historic Tarsha Gale-Lisa Fiaola Cup title double

Illawarra is moving within reach of a historic title double, with the Steelers Lisa Fiaola and Tarsha Gale Cup sides hurtling towards top-two finishes.
Both did wonders for their all-important differentials against strugglers St George at Kogarah on Saturday, putting the Dragons to the sword to the tune of a combined 122-0.
Brad Reh's Lisa Fiaola squad ran out 60-0 winners, with centre Michala Hardy grabbing a first-half hat-trick in the space of just six minutes.
It leaves them a win adrift of unbeaten competition leaders the Bulldogs with two games remaining, with Reh struggling to find a single fault in Saturday's effort.
"To win 60-0 in any rep footy is a pretty good performance," Reh said.
"The pleasing side of it was the way we scored our tries. They weren't just barge-overs or things like that, we did throw the footy around.
"That's probably the most pleasing part of it. It's always good when you have a centre (Hardy) scoring a hat-trick.
"We're obviously getting near the back end of the year so you're talking for-and-against and we knew the Dragons were struggling this year.
"We really stressed to the girls at halftime 'we understand you can score points, but we need we can keep them scoreless'.
"That was our main aim and we had the result go our way."
The Steelers have now gone 86-10 since suffering their first loss of the season to Parramatta at WIN Stadium in round four.
They bounced back with a 28-10 win over a previously unbeaten Roosters outfit a week later heading into a round six bye.
Reh said Saturday's carve-up on return has confidence sky-high within his squad with two games to go in what is a first-ever full nine-round season for the under 17s competition.
"We were going all right, we were cruising a bit and won our [first] three games and they were all tight," Reh said.
"We got a bit far out ahead of ourselves and got touched up by Parramatta, but we just said 'all right, let's move onto the next job'.
"To the girls credit, we beat the Roosters who were undefeated at the time.
"That gave them a lot more confidence knowing that, yes we can have hiccups, but it's how we bounce back and we bounced back pretty well."
It has them sitting comfortably in the top two with games to come against Panthers and Sharks outfits outside of finals contention.
It puts their destiny in their own hands, something few sides can lean on as a ruthless finals chop looms.
"I said to the girls that there's nothing worse than relying on someone else to lose," Reh said.
"If you can control your own destiny a little bit, you're in a positive spot. We've got two games against teams sitting at eight and nine in the next two weeks.
"If we get through those we'll finish top two and that gives us a week off in the semis and keeps us away from one of the other sides that are going pretty well in the Bulldogs.
"They've surprised me, I'm not going to lie. They've got it in them, but in our local league you don't get that week in, week out hard football.
"When we moved to the nine rounds, I actually took a bigger squad because I was worried we'd have injuries and things like that but they've earned it.
"They've turned up each week and some of the performances from the girls have been exceptional."
In the Tarsha Gale Cup, the Steelers opened with four tries in the first 14 minutes, with Indie Bostock and Maria Paseka both finishing with doubles.
It continued an undefeated run through the season that sees them top of the ladder as the only team yet to suffer a defeat in 2024.
The victories were part of a 3-1 day for the club, with Jamie Sczczerbanik's Harold Matthews side ending a run of three straight losses with a 28-4 win over the Dragons.
Shaun Timmins' SG Ball side fell short of a Steelers sweep, going down 18-4 to the Dragons to move to 5-2 on the year.
It has them hovering on the edge of the top four with games to come against the ninth-placed Bulldogs and 15th-placed Bears over the final two rounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.