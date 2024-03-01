Star-studded right edge a trump card in Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup title push

It looks every bit the match made in heaven, but a dynamic Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup right edge was actually made in New Guinea.
The Australian Schoolgirls tour to the league-mad nation last year was among the first handful of times Dragons NRLW back-rower Charlotte Basham was deployed as the link between rising stars Kasey Reh and Indie Bostock.
The latter two had played virtually all their football, tag and tackle, together before earning the call-up. A year older, Corrimal Cougars product Basham was first placed alongside the younger duo in the NSW Southern Zone CHS side.
It's something coaches carried all the way through the Schoolgirls tour, and something Steelers coach Courtney Crawford has seen no reason to tamper with in 2024, with Basham saying the combo fits like a glove.
"The first time we came together was for CHS and then we went to Schoolgirls together which is where it formed," Basham said.
"It started at our southern competition trials to get into the CHS side. We'd never played together before that, but we haven't separated since. All through CHS, Schoolgirls, training, games we've just stayed together there.
"We did have a bit to work on coming through training at the end of last year with the Dragons, but Sowie (NRLW coach Jamie Soward) really helped us connect and play off each other. This year it's really shown on our right edge.
"Our team's come together very well and having Kasey as my half and Indie as my centre, our edge has really come together well and they're helping me play better footy.
"They've had a massive positive impact and them coming up has just really shaped our team and obviously it's showing in the results. They're very professional girls coming up to Tasha Gale, so it seems like they've always been here with us."
It's very much a temporary situation, but Basham is the only one of the three to have tasted NRLW footy having debuted for the Dragons in the final round of the season last year.
It's made for a juggling act on her return to junior rep footy, with Crawford demanding a lot from her and fellow NRLW forward Ella Koster up front.
"Stepping onto the field when I made my [NRLW] debut, it was a very different feeling," Basham said.
"I was really nervous and it's just a whole different dynamic. You come back to Steelers and I'm one of the leaders of the group and just trying to keep everyone at the professional level that you know they can get to.
"Coming from NRLW, I'm looking up to like all those girls that I train with. Coming back here knowing that some girls are looking up to me is an amazing feeling, but I still need to work on myself and I'm still learning too.
"Obviously Courtney has high expectations, and so does Sowie. Each week they're working with me on more than just training. We're doing a video together and having those chats through the week just to make sure I'm producing my best performance each week."
It's been firing on all cylinders through a 4-0 start to the season, but the right edge formula will need to be momentarily adjusted at Parrish Park on Saturday, with Bostock out nursing a footy injury.
It's an untimely out as the Steelers come up against the Roosters Indigenous Academy, a squad chasing three straight titles and also riding an undefeated start that's seen them go 218-4 on the scoreboard. It offers a fair measuring stick for Crawford's side that holds title ambitions of its own.
"The energy this week at training has been unreal and I think all the girls are excited," Basham said.
"Everyone knows the Roosters have won for the past two years and they're probably the strongest team running around in the comp this year. We just need to have a big week of training, big game and then we get the bye next week.
"We just have to give our all and leave it all on the field. It is a short season, so if you lose one you're in doubt for making the finals. If we can secure this win, we get the bye and then its another couple of rounds straight into finals."
The double-header at Parrish Park will kickoff in the Lisa Fiaola Cup at 10.30am, with Brad Reh's side looking to bounce back from a last-start defeat to Parramatta, with the top-of-table Tarsha Gale Cup clash to follow at 12pm.
The Steelers Harold Matthews and SG Ball sides are part of another double-header against Penrith at Windsor on Friday night.
