Tech Waratahs down Vikings to secure first Illawarra rugby win of 2024

Relief was the over-riding emotion for Tech Waratahs captain-coach Charlie Luteru after his side secured their first Illawarra rugby win of the season on Saturday.
The 21-3 victory over the Wollongong Vikings at Vikings Rugby Park was far from pretty but Luteru was hopeful the win would boost the Tahs' confidence moving forward.
"The boys have been working hard at training and it was good to get some reward for that today," he said.
"I commend the Vikings, they never gave up. I thought we did well to hold them out and not allow them to score a try.
"We worked hard for this result and I'm hopeful this is the start of more wins for us."
The visiting Waratahs shaded a scrappy first half and went to the halftime break 7-3 ahead courtesy of a try to No 4 Mick Bruton in the 31st minute, which was converted by Luteru.
The Vikings came out strong in the second stanza but could not put any scoreboard pressure on, with the Waratahs defending their line admirably, turning away countless Vikings attacks close to the line.
This seemed to break the Vikings' spirit, with Tech going almost the length of the field after good work by Luteru, who made a great break to set up outside back Nic Heaps, who looked odds on to score before being shoulder charged, leaving the referee no option but to award a penalty try.
Tech Waratahs then put the game to bed when Livi Dennis crossed for a converted try 10 minutes from time.
Giordan Patea was a handful in attack and defence, with Luteru praising the all-round game of the powerful Tahs No 8.
"He was really good for us today. We got a lot of momentum from his powerful runs," Luteru said.
"His performance and that of the team was really impressive today. We have a different team this year as opposed to last season. It will take time for the new and old to gel well and work well as a team.
"I thought we worked well as a team today, which was really pleasing.
"I can see good signs that we are slowly working out what works for us best.
"Getting a win is sure to give us confidence going forward."
Their opponents the Vikings on the other hand have now lost three straight games to start season 2024.
Having not played in last season's first grade competition, the Vikings last tasted victory on July 29, 2022, when they beat Bowral 37-10.
Meantime, Mark Asquith scored a hat-trick of tries to lead Kiama to a thrilling 33-25 victory over Campbelltown.
The visiting Harlequinns actually led 15-12 at halftime before the home side Kiama Cows outscored their opponents 21-10 in the second half to secure their third win on the trot.
Camden also made it three wins from as many games, downing the visiting Shamrocks 19-3 on Saturday.
In the other scheduled round three fixture, Bowral was awarded the win after University forfeited the match.
