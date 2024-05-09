'Best defensive game he's ever had': Hunt praises Sloan's defensive steel

Dragons skipper Ben Hunt was willing to call it the best defensive game of Tyrell Sloan's career. For the man himself, it was merely a pass mark.
They're the standards Sloan's setting himself in an effort to become a complete fullback.
As coach Shane Flanagan has regularly pointed out, a lot more than half that mission plays out without the ball in the No. 1's hands.
There's never been any doubt about what Sloan can do with the Steeden in his possession, but his defensive application has been constantly questioned.
It reached a crescendo against Newcastle in round five when Flanagan subbed him out of the custodian role for his role - or lack thereof - in three Knights tries.
On a similarly wet night at Shark Park last Sunday, the 21-year-old answered the call with numerous try-saving efforts, most notably on a runaway Nicho Hynes early in the second half.
He also grassed Daniel Atkinson and wrecking ball Siosifa Talakai as the last line of defence on two other occasions throughout the 80 minutes.
"I definitely thought it was his best defensive game he's ever had," Hunt said
"I thought he was very, very good because I felt they targeted him a bit. When he got in the line they ran at him and he stood his ground and defended really well.
"He saved a couple of tries and that's pretty exciting, not just for Sloany, but for us as well because everyone's seen what he can do with the ball.
"Attacking-wise he's exciting, but if he can bring that defensive game up it's going to be pretty beneficial for us."
Told of skipper's praise, Sloan said his focus is on making solid defensive efforts unremarkable.
"That's just what I've got to do," Sloan said.
"I'm still more focused on the ones where I stuffed up and the areas I need to work on. I'm just trusting my process and trying to not do anything on my own.
"The first try they scored was on me, but it was us not defending together. It was more of us defending on our own.
"That's what the Sharks did, they spotted me up on a bigger man (for the first try).
"That's what I look forward to, trying to win those ones. The ones I did make, that's just my job.
"That's something I've been building on for a couple of years now, but we didn't win so I've moved on."
The Dragons will need to do so quickly when they take on the Rabbitohs on Saturday, with star man Latrell Mitchell returning and looking to heave his side out of the doldrums.
Sloan has spoken of the tight bond he shares with Mitchell and fellow Indigenous All-Stars teammate Cody Walker, with the 21-year-old certain the former will be charged up on his return from suspension.
"Trell's obviously coming back from his little break there, but I know that he's going to be firing," Sloan said.
"He's a big part of their team. Obviously what's happening at their club is their business, but I know Trell will be excited to come back, play some footy and shut all the haters up.
"It is a big game and it's an opportunity for us to bounce back after a pretty pretty poor performance.
"It's more about us this week, getting ourselves right and making sure we go out there and get the two points heading into the bye."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.