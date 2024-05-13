NRL investigates racial abuse claims after Dragons-Souths clash at Kogarah

Amid claims Latrell Mitchell was the target of racial abuse at Kogarah, the St Geoge Illawarra Dragons have "condemned racism in all its forms".
The league received a report on Sunday afternoon from a fan who claimed the star Rabbitohs full back, along with teammate Cody Walker, were racially abused during the Dragons victory at Kogarah on Saturday.
The supporter claimed a man repeatedly aimed racial taunts at Mitchell, but was able to leave the ground without being pulled up by security.
"The NRL Integrity Unit is aware of the allegations," a league spokesman said.
"The NRL takes these allegations seriously and is looking into them as a matter of priority."
In a statement issued at 1pm on Monday, May 13, the Dragons issued the following statement: "The Dragons have today been made aware by the NRL of an alleged incident of racial abuse directed at South Sydney players during the match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night.
"Racial discrimination has no place in our sport or in our society.
"The Dragons are working closely with the NRL, Rabbitohs and the venue to understand the facts of the matter."
South Sydney made a point on Monday of standing by their players, who are not believed to have heard the alleged taunts.
"The Rabbitohs were informed of the incident by a member of the public as well as the NRL," Souths said in a statement.
"The Rabbitohs stand in condemnation of any form of racism in our sport, and society in general, and will support the NRL's investigation in any way possible."
The incident at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, May 11, is not the first time Mitchell has been racially targeted.
A teenager received a formal warning from NSW Police and a ban from the NRL last year for abusing the star fullback as he walked off the field at Penrith.
Mitchell has frequently called out racism on social media, and has recently been subjected to extensive boos from fans at matches.
The alleged abuse of Walker, also a vocal spokesman on Indigenous matters, came in the five-eighth's landmark 200th NRL game.
- with Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.