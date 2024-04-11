Vikings turn to club great to shine in new-look Illawarra rugby competition

It's shaping up to be another pivotal year for the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
For the second year running only nine teams will feature in the 2024 season after one of the region's most successful clubs pulled out of the senior men's competition.
Though the defection of the Avondale Wombats to the second division Illawarra Rugby League competition has been welcomed by most other clubs, who praised IDRU for protecting the amateur status of the game.
Many clubs hoped the decision would open the way for a more even competition this year but in the same breath conceded most teams would be playing for second, with Shoalhaven heavily favoured to win their third straight title.
The all-conquering Shoals have won 24 games on the trot heading into their season opener against Shamrocks at Ocean Park on Saturday, April 13.
Shoalhaven's last competitive loss came on July 30, 2022 when they were beaten 31-12 by Avondale.
Most agree Kiama is best placed to challenge Shoalhaven in 2024.
The Cows have bolstered their squad which fell one game short of a grand final appearance, beaten by Avondale 41-22 in the preliminary final.
Unfortunately in that same game Kiama's inspirational skipper Paul Asquith suffered a shocking leg injury which stopped play for over an hour.
It is unknown when Asquith will return to the field but when he does he will be joined by his three brothers and a couple of other handy recruits.
Kiama Rugby Club president Jack Smith told the Mercury players were looking forward to the season ahead, which kicks-off on Saturday with a home clash against the Tech Waratahs.
"We are also having our Old Boys reunion on that day which will be great to see," he said.
'Following the first grade fixture we will also have a few under 16 female Sevens games."
Last season's other semifinalists the Campbelltown Harlequins should challenge again while the Tech Waratahs have a whole new coaching group led by new first-grade coach Charlie Luteru at the helm in 2024.
"They are all past players that are Illawarra and NSW country reps. Fred Purcell is our club manager and oversees all aspects of the football department," Tech Waratahs Rugby Club president Tony Bourke said.
"Obviously all clubs want to win the competition. We have a number of new players that are from our juniors and they will help bolster our numbers in grade. We realistically want to make the finals.
"We have finally been able to secure an agreement with TAFE. This has taken more than three years. It will allow us to apply for grants and also make changes to Saunders Oval.
"Our aims are to create four new change rooms to allow for women's rugby and also add extra lighting.
"Eventually we would like to set our ground Saunders Oval as the home of women's rugby in the Illawarra."
The return of the Vikings:
Wollongong Vikings will have a club great in charge when the Vikings officially returns to top grade rugby on Saturday.
There were fears Illawarra's oldest club was lost to the competition for good when the Vikings pulled out of the first-grade comp after just one game in 2023, citing a lack of players for their decision.
The Vikings returned to play trial games late last season and head into the 2024 season buoyed by the return of their former premiership-winning player-coach Harry Swanenburg.
Swanenbutg played for the Vikings in 1991 when they went through the season undefeated to win the premiership.
He also then served as a player-coach for a few years for the club before leaving Wollongong just over 25 years ago.
"I really came back to help coach when my son Max decided to move from Canberra to Wollongong. He just finished his university degree and decided that he wanted to play in Wollongong for a couple of years and see how that went," Swanenburg said.
"I thought if you're going to Wollongong, you're going to play for the Vikings. And if you're going to play for the Vikings, I'll see if the club is interested in allowing me to coach the team. Fortunately they were."
Swanenburg's son Max is one of about half a dozen new players the Vikings have recruited.
The new coach admitted building the player base had been challenging.
"It hasn't been easy," he said.
"Obviously the numbers haven't been good for the last three or four years and I've been working hard on the retention and recruitment of players.
"We've made some good steps in that direction.
"I believe we're going to have a competitive first grade side this year, but time will tell.
"We've just got to stick at it and keep working hard to grow the numbers and grow and develop the skills.
"It's really about building the player ranks and then turning those numbers of people into a good competitive team.
"That's what I'm working very hard to do.
"I believe we've got some good talent there and we've had good talent over the last few years and it's now just working hard to try to get them working together as a team on the field and being competitive."
Vikings kick off their season away to Camden on Saturday.
"Now we did play them in a trial match and we were competitive but they were definitely a better side than us on the day. I think it's going to be a good test to the start of the season for us to see how we're travelling."
Round one fixtures on Saturday, April 13:
Kiama v Tech Waratahs at Kiama Showground at 3pm:
Camden v Vikings at Hayden Reserve at 3pm:
Campbelltown v University at Campbelltown Showground at 3pm:
Woonona Shamrocks v Shoalhaven at Ocean Park at 3pm:
