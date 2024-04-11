Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Vikings turn to club great to shine in new-look Illawarra rugby competition

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 12 2024 - 11:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Swanenburg is the new coach of the Wollongong Vikings. Picture by Robert Peet
Harry Swanenburg is the new coach of the Wollongong Vikings. Picture by Robert Peet

It's shaping up to be another pivotal year for the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.