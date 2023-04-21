Illawarra Mercury
Future of Illawarra rugby's oldest club Vikings uncertain in light of player shortages

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:35pm
Vikings coach Michael Crane addressing his players during their 73-7 loss to Avondale on the opening day of the 2023 season. Picture by Anna Warr
Vikings coach Michael Crane addressing his players during their 73-7 loss to Avondale on the opening day of the 2023 season. Picture by Anna Warr

The future of the Wollongong Vikings in the Illawarra District Rugby Union (IDRU) competition going forward will be discussed at a board meeting next week after the IDRU's oldest club indicated it would not be able to field a first-grade side this Saturday.

