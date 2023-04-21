The future of the Wollongong Vikings in the Illawarra District Rugby Union (IDRU) competition going forward will be discussed at a board meeting next week after the IDRU's oldest club indicated it would not be able to field a first-grade side this Saturday.
As a result only a second-grade fixture between the Vikings and the Tech Waratahs will be played at Saunders Oval on Saturday.
This is not the first time player shortages have hurt the Vikings, who were forced to forfeit two games last season because of a lack of numbers.
But things looked on the up for the Vikings this season, with a new president and committee coming on board to set things right.
In the lead-up to the season start Vikings president Spiro Lozenkovski told the Mercury: "There has also been a concerted recruitment campaign and, as a result, we now have a playing base of 25 quality players, with more to come. We anticipate fielding two grades."
The president said the club had been hit hard by COVID and the disrupted seasons due to the big wet.
"Pre-COVID Vikings was fielding three strong grades and had ample reserves. Post COVID, last year, Vikings could field only first grade and on two occasions were unable to field a team and had to forfeit," he said.
Lozenkovski also warned that more still needed to be done from the local and national governing bodies.
The writing was on the wall as early as the Vikings' season opener against Avondale last Saturday that player shortages were still crippling the club.
Vikings had no fresh reserves to call on in their 73-7 loss to Avondale.
Vikings coach Michael Crane told the Mercury after the game that he was missing six first-graders due to injury.
He added though the club was confident moving forward it would be able to field competitive first and second-grade sides.
It's hoped that he is right, as a strong Vikings club is needed for the IDRU competition to flourish moving forward.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
