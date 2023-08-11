Illawarra rugby's oldest club Vikings set for first grade return

The news the Wollongong Vikings will make a return to top grade rugby on Saturday couldn't come at a better time for all involved in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
There were fears Illawarra rugby's oldest club was lost to the competition for good when the Vikings pulled out of the first-grade comp after just one game in 2023, citing a lack of players for their decision.
Vikings president Spiro Lozenkovski was adamant at the time the club would return to its lofty standards as soon as it got its house in order.
To the president's and his hard-working committee's credit, the Wollongong-based club is well on track to returning on a full-time basis to playing in the Illawarra rugby first-grade competition next season.
To prepare the club will play a 'friendly' first-grade fixture against University at Vikings Oval on Saturday.
The Vikings also plan to play a first-grade fixture in the last-round against Camden.
"Obviously it's too late for us to officially compete in the first-grade competition this season," Lozenkovski said.
"We have every intention of returning next season. These games are our way of reintegrating so to speak back into the competition.
"We are thankful to Uni, especially their coach Simon Hackett, he really is a gentleman, for agreeing to take part.
"I know their club is also struggling with injuries but he said he was happy to field first and second grade sides against us. We are very appreciative."
The games will highlight Vikings' annual 'Old Boys Day' and Sponsors Day'.
Lozenkovski is expecting a big turnout on what is a special day for the club.
"It's been a difficult period for everyone involved with Vikings. To be in a position now where we have enough players to field two grades needs to be celebrated," he said.
"We will have a big marquee setup and plenty of drinks and food for our old boys, sponsors and supporters to enjoy. And most importantly there will be two games of rugby for them to enjoy."
The Vikings now have 56 registered players, but the president said only about 35 to 40 were of the standard needed to play grade rugby.
"Our volunteers have worked extremely hard during this difficult time for the club," Lozenkovski said.
"We've worked hard around the club and on the phones to recruit players. We've also introduced programs which will hopefully see us develop and maintain players long term.
"We're not looking at getting players from out of the district or from other clubs, that defeats the purpose. All clubs are struggling for numbers so we would never do that.
"All our energies are focused on getting ready for next season but this weekend is a special time for the club. We'd love to have as many people as possible turn up and support us."
The reserve grade game is scheduled to start at 1pm, with first grade to start at 3pm.
Meantime a number of crucial games are scheduled for the penultimate round of the Illawarra rugby season on Saturday.
Campbelltown Harlequins can secure their spot in the semifinals with a victory over the visiting Avondale Wombats.
Though if the Halequins lose it opens the door for the Tech Waratahs to make a run, although they need to beat a Shoalhaven side who have won all 14 games they've played this season.
Elsewhere Camden hosts Kiama, while Bowral play the Shamrocks.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
