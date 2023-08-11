Sydney FC have been given a major boost for their Australia Cup game in Wollongong against A-League champions Central Coast with player of last season Robert Mak confirmed to feature.
The two sides will battle it out for a spot in the last 16 of the Cup at WIN Stadium on Sunday.
Sky Blues coach Steve Corica said it was a massive boost to have the Slovakian international for the contest.
"He has played in two of the pre-season matches so far which is good, so he's ready for the challenge against Central Coast."
The match is part of a massive triple-header at the stadium with the Wolves first and then reserve grade playing Sydney Olympic at 5:45pm and 7:45pm respectively in the NPL NSW competition.
Sydney FC have Shellharbour's Joel King and Dapto's Zac De Jesus in their squad whilst the A-League champions the Mariners are coached by former Wolves player Nick Mongomery.
Wolves coach David Carney is a Sydney FC legend himself, winning two championships and a premiership in his playing career.
It promises to be a bumper crowd on Sunday. There was added buzz last month when the Wolves came up against Sydney's NPL side, with approximately 2,500 fans in attendance. With two A-League teams in town plus Wolves and Olympic, it is expected to be even bigger this time round.
