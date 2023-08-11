Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League
Breaking

Sydney FC boosted by return of Robert Mak for Wollongong Australia Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sydney FC have been given a major boost for their Australia Cup game in Wollongong against A-League champions Central Coast with player of last season Robert Mak confirmed to feature.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.