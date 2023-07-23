Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wollongong Wolves thrive off active support in win against Sydney FC

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 23 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wolves were given a potential glimpse into the future during their 6-2 win against Sydney FC in Wollongong on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.