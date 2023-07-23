The Wolves were given a potential glimpse into the future during their 6-2 win against Sydney FC in Wollongong on Sunday.
It was a louder than usual WIN Stadium due to the atmosphere provided by the travelling active support, called 'the cove'.
A world with a massive 'wolf den' could be reality not too far down the track should they be entered into the upcoming National Second Tier - to be announced in August - or be given a direct license to the A-League in the future.
From the off, Sydney's active support group added a sensational atmosphere for the match with their constant chanting and overall noise which gave the stadium a massive buzz.
But in the end, it was the home support cheering loudest.
The Wolves were not intimidated, scoring two goals inside the opening 15 minutes.
A Walter Scott corner found the head of captain for the match Banri Kaniazumi to make it 1-0, before Chris McStay initially won and then converted a penalty to double the Wolves' advantage.
Sydney halved the deficit shortly after however when Mitchell Glasson converted from the spot and the cove found their voice once more.
The flare that they lit from their goal was still smoking through the stadium before the Wolves' in form man Takumi Ofuka would extend the lead again however.
Alex Masciovecchio then got in on the action via the head with Jake Trew providing the cross, making the score 4-1.
Wolves had won the game by half time when Trew put another assist on a platter for McStay to score a double right on half time.
Sydney started their attempted comeback through Oscar Fryer 15 minutes into the second half to make 5-2.
McStay ended the match on a high with his first ever hat trick for the club, making it 6-2.
He said post-game that the atmosphere was something that he would like to see more at the NPL level.
"This is what Australian football needs. All the youngsters coming out supporting the local sides," he said.
"The NPL has some great talent. So it's great to see it and hopefully it's the same next home game."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
