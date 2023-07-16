Wolves coach David Carney has praised Takumi Ofuka following his side's 2-1 win against NWS Spirit, saying his attacker can make it to the A-League if he wanted to.
The former Tarrawanna IPL product was a star for the Wolves in their 2-1 win against the Spirit on Sunday at Albert Butler Park where he netted a double with goals on either side of half time.
Following the match, Carney - a former Socceroo and A-League winner himself - said the sky was the limit for Okuka.
"I honestly think he can go to the next level," he said.
"I think he can go A-League. He's only young but he just keeps getting better and better. Credit to [former Socceroo and Tarrawanna coach] Scott Chipperfield. He's the one that put him onto us and he's improving every time."
Speaking on the match against Spirit, he said the first half was not up to his standard but was happy with how his team responded.
"That first half was probably one of the worst we've played all year. All the boys knew it to. I'll praise them when they need to be praised but I gave it to them at half time which they all knew.
"But the second half was great with the grit and determination. They're a real physical side too with a lot of height. But I think in intensity and dominance we were stronger and deserved to win anyway."
The team went behind early against Spirit in the first half before goals either side of the break from Ofuka meant the Wolves left with all three points.
As a result, the Wolves jump ahead of Spirit on the ladder into eighth spot from their original 11th before the match started.
Carney's men were looking to avenge their loss to the Spirit earlier in the season in one of the most dramatic finishes to an NPL NSW game seen in recent times.
It was set to be a difficult assignment for the Wolves after coming up against a Spirit side unbeaten in the last three games.
Wolves midfielder Chris McStay had the first snapshot within the first 60 seconds but the ball went well over the bar.
NWS Spirit sent their first warning sign to the Wolves when their defence thought the ball went out for a throw-in but didn't, forcing them to switch off and see the ball fall to forward Mitchell Davidson who put his left-footed shot wide.
But it turned out that warning sign was there for a reason as the visitors took the lead. A long throw-in was knocked down by Davidson to Jordan Gomez who made no mistake to put the ball in the net to make it 1-0.
But the Wolves hit back straight away. Lachlan Scott crossed the ball in from the left to Alex Masciovecchio who hit the crossbar, but Ofuka made no mistake from the follow up to level it at 1-1.
The Wolves were constantly on their toes at the back in the first half with half chances to Kota Odakura and Peter Kekeris for the visitors nearly getting them the lead back.
McStay had a couple of his own half chances before the first 45 came to a close with the scores level.
Spirit had the opening chance of the second half via a set piece. Captain Musashi Kokubo headed the ball straight into the crossbar.
The Wolves however had the better of the next stages. Jake Trew found the back of the net but was ruled offside.
Spirit had to endure a barraging of in-swinging corner kicks from Walter Scott but goalkeeper Christopher Marques dealt with them well.
The Wolves had a penalty shout waved away when Lachlan Scott was clattered into by Marques.
The skipper then had a long range effort denied by Marques after an effective press from Trew. Both teams still felt as though they were in with a shout to win the match in the final 20 minutes.
Ofuka was looking for a double and found himself one-on-one with Marques in the Spirit goal but could only put his shot over the bar.
But he didn't have to wait long for the winner, with the cross coming in from the right and the winger made no mistake from close range to make the score 2-1.
From there it was all hands on deck for the Wolves and Tomas Butkovic was forced into a save from Richard Darko via a header late on.
And from there the home side hung on for a crucial three points.
The Wolves will be back in Wollongong next round when they take on Sydney FC at WIN Stadium on Sunday July 23.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
