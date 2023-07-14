There doesn't get much better praise as a rookie side than from an A-League championship winning coach, but that's what happened to David Carney and the Wolves after their last match against Central Coast.
Following the Wolves' 2-2 draw with the Mariners last round, CCM first team coach Nick Montgomery gave Carney a call to let him know how impressed he was with how his side approached the match.
The Wolves have a team full of youngsters who have been blooded into first grade by Carney in his first season as coach.
Montgomery won his first A-League championship as a coach with CCM last season. Whilst in the professional off-season, he has been sited at the last few CCM Academy matches in the NPL attempting to uncover the next hidden gem playing in the state competition.
Following the match, Carney received a call from the former Wolves player.
"Nick Montgomery rang me that night and and he was really impressed with the way we played and all the players we have especially being a young team," he said.
"It was nice and encouraging. Obviously I spoke with the boys about it and it was encouraging to have him ring me up and say how impressed he was by the players and how they performed and how we completely outplayed the Mariners.
"He was really impressed with the way we play. We play with a lot of intensity and we move the ball quick and try to get the ball to the front players as quick as possible. It's everything he instills in his team. He said he gave them a talk at half-time and said they're doing to us what we should be doing to them.
"He said to them if you're not up for the intensity then don't bother going out. He gave us massive praise which is huge for the confidence of the boys."
The praise from Montgomery meant a lot to the Wolves players but also to Carney as well in his first season at the helm.
"I'm really proud of what the boys are doing," Carney added.
"But when we do lose the ball we get back and we defend as a unit."
This Sunday the Wolves will host NWS Spirit at Albert Butler Memorial Park.
The last time the two teams played was memorable for all the wrong reasons for the Wolves, after going down 5-4 after leading 4-2 with less than 10 minutes to go in the contest.
With a full squad to choose from, Carney said it was a match they were confident they could win.
"We're more than capable. We conceded late the last time we played them but we led 4-2 with not long to go. But we absolutely dominated them the last time we played them but individual errors cost us on that occasion," he said.
"We're looking for the same performance but obviously also the three points.
Kickoff for the match is 3pm.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
