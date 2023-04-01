Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves implode late to lose 5-3 against NWS Spirit

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 1 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:40pm
Wolves coach David Carney will be left wondering how the side did not defeat NWS Spirit. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Wolves coach David Carney will be left wondering how the side did not defeat NWS Spirit. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The Wolves were moments away from securing back-to-back victories in the NPL NSW for the first time this season but three goals conceded in the final four minutes meant the side left Christie Park with nothing against NWS Spirit.

